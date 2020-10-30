VolQuest - Jaeden Gould high on Vols' coaching

Class of 2022 defensive back Jaeden Gould from New Jersey has high praise for the Tennessee coaching staff.

“I’m looking for a coaching staff who will help me become a better player and you really can’t go wrong with coach [Jeremy] Pruitt and coach [Derrick] Ansley on the back end,” Gould told Volquest. “I’m looking to build a strong foundation with a coaching staff where it’s not only about football. It’s got to be on and off the field.”

Tennessee first offered the four-star defensive back in 2019 after noticing the physicality in his game. UT views Gould as a corner who can line up on the outside, but acknowledges he can do a little bit of everything.

“They really like my physicality and how I’m able to run being a bigger corner,” the 6-foot-2, 195-pound athlete said of Tennessee. “I usually go with the taller receivers. They also love how I’m versatile and can line up in the slot, at safety or at corner.

“At the time, I think I had about 14 offers, but this was definitely a big one. The SEC has great competition and Tennessee is one of the better known teams in the league. Tennessee puts a lot of guys in the NFL, so it was a big offer to receive.”

Gould is a cornerback who enjoys playing against the run as well as press coverage in the passing game. The Rivals Top-100 player uses his size to his advantage and attacks the ball in the air.

“I’d say I talk with Tennessee just about every week or two. We keep in contact pretty often,” the Oradell, N.J. native said. “I mainly talk with coach [Joe] Osovet, but I talk with coach Ansley and coach Pruitt as well. We are building that relationship and those are two really great guys who have developed a lot of talent.”