Liam Doyle dazzles again to help Tennessee open Samford series with win

Liam Doyle (12) throws a pitch for Tennessee baseball in its game against Samford on Feb. 21, 2025. (Photo by Tennessee Athletics)

Liam Doyle looks the part of a dominant Friday starter in the SEC. After a breakout showing in his debut a week ago, he was pivotal in Tennessee's 5-1 win over Samford in Knoxville. Doyle's outing for the Vols (5-0) featured 5.1 innings pitched, two allowed hits, one earned run, a walk and a career-high 14 strikeouts. He now owns a 0.87 ERA. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM In relief, Tanner Franklin took the mound. He continued the great pitching with 3.2 innings on the mound with two allowed hits, no runs and six strikeouts. At the plate, it was home runs that gave Tennessee the advantage over the Bulldogs (3-2). Reese Chapman and Cannon Peebles went yard for three of the five runs driven in. Hunter Ensley and Andrew Fischer were responsible with the other pair of runs batted in. This marked an impressive day for Peebles on both sides. He threw a runner out stealing while also hitting his first home run for a pair of RBI.

WHAT HAPPENED

Tennessee threw Doyle again on Friday after his great start to open the season. He was just as effective this time around. In the top of the first, he struck out the side in just 10 pitches. In the second, he allowed a ball in play for a flyout but struck out the next two. In the bottom of the second, the Vols' offense got going. Chapman homered over the batter's eye for a solo shot. The following frame, Peebles left the yard for the first time. He took a two-run shot into the bleachers in left field. In the fourth, the offense continued to make its push. Ensley grounded out but pushed in a run. Fischer also used a base knock to score another run to take a 5-0 lead. However, Doyle got touched in the fifth. He allowed a solo shot before striking out three batters to end the frame with a 5-1 advantage. His day would finish after he came back out in the sixth. He finished with just two allowed hits and a run with 14 strikeouts. In the bottom of the slate, the Vols loaded the bases with one out. Peebles and Jay Abernathy both put a ball in play but left the bases juiced. The score wouldn't change from here. Franklin took over on the mount and silenced the bats of Samford. He went 3.2 innings while giving up two hits and no runs.

