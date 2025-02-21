Felix Okpara 'questionable' ahead of Tennessee's top 10 tilt at Texas A&M

Felix Okpara was listed as "questionable" on the initial availability report for No. 6 Tennessee's top 10 clash with No. 7 Texas A&M on Saturday.

The Vols' starting center is dealing with a left foot injury.

The 6-foot-11 Okpara has started every game for Tennessee (21-5, 8-5 SEC) this season and is averaging 7.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

An Ohio State transfer, Okpara has bolstered the Vols' starting lineup this season, ranked third in the SEC in blocks, averaging 1.8 per game. He has totaled 47 blocks this season and has recorded two or more blocks in 13 games.

Okpara is the only active Tennessee player listed on the availability report before the Vols play the Aggies at Reed Arena in College Station (Noon ET, ESPN) in a game where size will be key.

Texas A&M ranks third in the league in rebounding, averaging 40.9 boards per game.

Sophomore forward Cade Phillips has been productive off of the bench behind Okpara this season. The 6-9 Phillips averages 5.1 points and 3.7 rebounds in 15.1 minutes per game.

The Aggies (20-6, 9-4) had no players listed on the availability report. Texas A&M, who had its five-game win streak snapped by Mississippi State earlier in the week, are 12-1 at home this season.

Tennessee has lost back-to-back road games in the series, but won handily in Knoxville in the last meeting.

The final availability report for both teams will be released before tip-off Saturday morning.