Jake Merklinger has firm grasp of Tennessee offense in second spring camp

"Recognizing coverages, knowing what's going to happen before it happens, communicating with teammates," Merklinger said. "I think the big thing is in your second year, you can help out teammates...I'm in a position where I know what he's doing and I can help out a young guy."

Things have slowed down for Merklinger. He's ascended to No. 2 in the Tennessee quarterbacks room behind second-year starter Nico Iamaleava and knows the offense well enough to help newcomers that are in the same position he was last March.

"Going through your first spring as a freshman, your first fall camp as a freshman, you're drinking through the firehouse right from the rip," Vols' third-year offensive coordinator Joey Halzle added.

"You kind of get out there the first time and you're like, 'Wow, this is my job,''" Merklinger said.

The then-freshman Tennessee quarterback was No. 3 on the depth chart and had only been on campus for three months this time a year ago. Life was moving fast, so was everything in front of and around him at spring practices.

Jake Merklinger didn't have time to help anyone. He needed help, himself.

Merklinger's role was limited last season. He was one of just two scholarship quarterbacks on the Vols' roster, playing behind both Iamaleava and walk-on Gaston Moore.

It was Moore that got the nod when Iamaleava went down with an injury at the end of the first half against Mississippi State and finished off a 33-14 victory. Merklinger appeared in just two games, accounting for 6-of-9 passing for 48 yards and rushing for another 22 yards.

Moore was the more experienced of the two. His on-filed contributions were equally limited, but he had been in the system for three years. Merklinger is now the go-to in the eventuality that Iamaleava comes out of a game.

"He has a different feel out on the field. He's not pressing, he's calm," Halzle said. "When you feel are calm, your eyes are calm, you can drive the ball up the field. He's had a really good start to camp, here. He's really focused on cleaning up his fundamentals and all of that has translated to pretty high quarterback play on the field."

Merklinger had to undergo some changes before he turned a corner after fall camp last season, though.

That was about the time he was picking up the offense enough to be comfortable playing in it. But he had to change how he gripped the football, going from a motion he had used throughout high school to a new one at the request of the coaching staff.

A year under his belt and now three practices into spring camp, Merklinger is throwing the ball further with a cleaner release. He's more accurate, too.

"When I got here, I had a little bit of a struggle (throwing the ball far)," Merklinger said. "It was definitely different. You throw the football the same way and then you change your grip. It was for the good. It was definitely what was best."

Merklinger will play more in 2025. In what capacity and what situations remain to be seen, but he's more prepared now.

His biggest role will be supporting Iamaleava.

"Jake has grown tremendously, man," Iamaleava said. "He's my brother. I love Jake, man. He pushes me everyday. Overall, him as a player, he's improved the offense, getting the offense down. Just him being comfortable out there, I think he's improved a lot."