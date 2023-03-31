Despite the turmoil and coaching changes that have plagued Tennessee's football program over the years, there has been a consistent piece on the team.

That dependable asset has been offensive lineman Jerome Carvin.

In high school, Carvin was ranked as a four-star prospect and top-10 recruit in Tennessee by Rivals. Due to this recognition, former coach Butch Jones made sure the Memphis native stayed home and became a Vol.

However, as Carvin prepared for his freshman year, Jones was fired and Jeremy Pruitt earned the role of head coach. Despite this change, Carvin followed through with his commitment and joined the team.

In his first season, Carvin played in all 12 games while starting in half of them. Although he was just a freshman, he was already asked to play both guard positions during the course of the year.

As a sophomore, Carvin saw action in 12 games and made starts for the final seven. During that stretch, Tennessee went 6-1.

In his junior year, he played in all 10 games while making four starts. Although he allowed just one sack the whole year, the team went 3-7 and Pruitt was fired.

With just two years of eligibility remaining, Carvin decided he would stay home despite another coaching change.

This proved to be a great decision as he began to flourish under Josh Heupel's offense.

As a senior, Carvin started all 13 games while splitting time at both guard spots and at center. He refused to allow a sack for the entire season despite the lack of stability in position.

Finally, Carvin elected to return for his Covid year. In his final season, he was an integral part of one of the country's best offensive lines. He started all 13 games despite battling through injury. He only surrendered a single sack on the year as he wrapped up his career in dominating fashion.

Due to his maintained playtime in all five years with the team, Carvin totaled 60 games played and 43 starts. These numbers give him the program record for most career games as a position player.

With experience under his belt and the stats to back it up, Carvin expected an invite to the following NFL Combine.

However, this never came.

Instead, he was forced to watch a handful of his teammates participate in the event while he stayed at home.

Following his lack of an opportunity to impress scouts at the combine, Carvin set his mind to performing well at Tennessee's Pro Day.

"I was shocked that I didn't get a combine invite," said Carvin. "Kind of got the cards I was dealt with and had to play with them. Really wasn't too worried about it. Kind of had this day circled. So for me, I went out there and I thought I did pretty well."

At Pro Day, Carvin wanted to showcase some of his intangibles along with his impressive skill set.

As a five-year college starter, he knows what it takes to be successful on the football field.

"Work ethic, competitor, leader," said Carvin on what he wanted to show scouts. "Honestly, just being around my guys one last time. Competing for Tennessee. Just wanted to show them that."

Although these characteristics are important to teams, what gives Carvin an edge over other linemen is his versatility.

Not only has he proven to be successful at both guard positions, but he also has played center at the highest level of college football.

"I'm comfortable at both guard spots," said Carvin. "I got multiple starts at both guards here. I only got like five starts here at center but I can play center, as well. I'm comfortable at both guards."

This ability to play multiple positions also leads to him finding comfort in different offensive schemes.

As a player who saw time under two head coaches, he has already proven to be useful in differing offensive packages.

"I think I can play in multiple schemes," said Carvin. "As well as just how many different offenses I played in here without skipping a beat. I think I'm very versatile in that."

Currently, Carvin is projected to fall to the end of the draft. Many analysts see him as a sixth or seventh-round pick for a team that needs to bolster its offensive line depth.

Although he has talked to all 32 NFL teams already, there are a few that he says have spent more time with him than others.

"Titans, Bills, Chiefs I've talked to more than others," said Carvin. "I've talked to all 32 teams so far."

Even if Carvin isn't able to make his NFL dreams a reality right out of college, he already has a professional opportunity lined up, though.

With the 43rd pick in the USFL draft, Carvin's hometown Memphis Showboats selected him. The league begins on April 15 — two weeks before the NFL Draft.