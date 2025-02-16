Jewel Spear pushes Lady Vols past Ole Miss in game critical for seeding

In the Lady Vols' efforts to earn be a top-four seed and host in the NCAA Tournament, the margin for error is becoming increasingly thin.

That made No. 15 Tennessee's 80-71 win over Ole Miss all the more important.

The Lady Vols (19-6, 6-6 SEC) came into the game on the fringe as the final four seed and No. 16 overall team in an early reveal from the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee on Sunday.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

This resulted in the nine-point win over a strong Rebels (17-8, 8-5) team being a critical win for Tennessee's resume.

Pacing the Lady Vols in the win was Jewel Spear. The fifth-year senior got off to a strong start with a team-high eight points at halftime but was nearly unstoppable in the second half.

Spear finished the game with a tie for a season-high 28 points on 9-for-11 shooting and five made 3-pointers.

Also helping Tennessee was Samara Spencer. She finished with a double-double while posting 13 points on 6-for-15 shooting. She also grabbed 10 rebounds while passing for six assists.

Also in double figures were Zee Spearman with 14 points and Talaysia Cooper with 11.

For Ole Miss, it shot just 35.9% from the field and 42.1% on 3-pointers. It also turned it over 19 times.