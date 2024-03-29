From throwing on the run to completing passes the length of the field, he left a positive impression on the scouts in attendance.

With scouts present from all 32 NFL teams, it was quarterback Joe Milton III who was the most intriguing player to watch. His 2023 season as the Vols' starter was filled with ups and downs, but the physical talent he showed off at Pro Day is impossible to miss.

Milton felt good about his showing. He ran a 4.56-second 40-yard dash and did what he wanted to in the throwing segment of his workout.

"It went great," said Milton. "I feel like I ran what I needed to run for one. For two, I feel like I threw the ball very well. Shout to the guys that caught the ball for me today."

Starting a year ago when Hendon Hooker was going through the pre-draft process, questions arose about how a player coming out of Josh Heupel's high-paced system would fare in the NFL. Outside of end-of-half possessions, teams are much slower than the Vols' offense.

This also features quarterbacks going under center. Some systems go to the shotgun more than others, but Tennessee has its quarterback take nearly every snap from this formation.

Milton wanted to show scouts that this wouldn't be an issue, though. He took his snaps from under center with Ollie Lane snapping him the ball. He even admitted that he prefers slowing things down instead of the no-huddle system he ran in college.

"I actually like playing slow to be honest," said Milton. "I know we play a fast pace here, but Coach Heupel will be mad at me, but I like playing slow. I just feel like you get to see everything and the person and quarterback I am, I'm big on details. So you get to see everything that you wanna see and make it happen."

This isn't the first time Milton has performed in an attempt to woo NFL teams. He also took to the NFL Combine to throw in front of scouts.

In his return to Knoxville, he wanted to correct some of his mistakes including one throw in particular.

"I completed my out-routes to the left," said Milton. "I feel like those were the only ones I missed at the combine that was like, that I wish I could take back to. Other than that, I feel like I did great."



