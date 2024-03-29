Joe Milton III comfortable under center, shows off at Tennessee's Pro Day
Tennessee football had 15 former players return to Knoxville for Pro Day on Wednesday.
With scouts present from all 32 NFL teams, it was quarterback Joe Milton III who was the most intriguing player to watch. His 2023 season as the Vols' starter was filled with ups and downs, but the physical talent he showed off at Pro Day is impossible to miss.
From throwing on the run to completing passes the length of the field, he left a positive impression on the scouts in attendance.
Milton felt good about his showing. He ran a 4.56-second 40-yard dash and did what he wanted to in the throwing segment of his workout.
"It went great," said Milton. "I feel like I ran what I needed to run for one. For two, I feel like I threw the ball very well. Shout to the guys that caught the ball for me today."
Starting a year ago when Hendon Hooker was going through the pre-draft process, questions arose about how a player coming out of Josh Heupel's high-paced system would fare in the NFL. Outside of end-of-half possessions, teams are much slower than the Vols' offense.
This also features quarterbacks going under center. Some systems go to the shotgun more than others, but Tennessee has its quarterback take nearly every snap from this formation.
Milton wanted to show scouts that this wouldn't be an issue, though. He took his snaps from under center with Ollie Lane snapping him the ball. He even admitted that he prefers slowing things down instead of the no-huddle system he ran in college.
"I actually like playing slow to be honest," said Milton. "I know we play a fast pace here, but Coach Heupel will be mad at me, but I like playing slow. I just feel like you get to see everything and the person and quarterback I am, I'm big on details. So you get to see everything that you wanna see and make it happen."
This isn't the first time Milton has performed in an attempt to woo NFL teams. He also took to the NFL Combine to throw in front of scouts.
In his return to Knoxville, he wanted to correct some of his mistakes including one throw in particular.
"I completed my out-routes to the left," said Milton. "I feel like those were the only ones I missed at the combine that was like, that I wish I could take back to. Other than that, I feel like I did great."
Projected to be taken toward the middle of the draft, it's tough to predict which franchise will take a chance on Milton.
Due to his physical assets, it's possible he gets taken even earlier than many projections with a team wanting to secure a quarterback during a run. This attribute isn't the only thing that has stood out, though.
Teams have also told Milton that his personality and confidence is apparent.
"They love my personality, but also the long shots," said Milton. "I feel like every team wants to take shots. Not every quarterback can actually do it, but every team wants to take shots. They love that about my game. Then, they love my leadership role. They feel like I carry myself well. They feel like, a couple teams say every step I take, you can tell how confident I am and how I walk."
The NFL Draft will begin on April 25 with the first round taking place. Then, the following day will feature rounds two and three before four through seven are selected on April 27.
