Vanderbilt quarterback says they will 'run Tennessee after this year'

"Vanderbilt is going to run Tennessee after this year," Pavia said. "This is going to be the new staple of college football. It's going to happen here at Vanderbilt."

That recent history didn't stop Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia from giving his thoughts on the future of the rivalry. He called out the Vols on an appearance on the podcast ' Bussin' with the Boys .'

Tennessee football hasn't lost to Vanderbilt since 2018 and is 4-0 under the watch of Josh Heupel .

His reasoning is Vanderbilt's location and NIL funds. He claims the reason people visit the state is to go to Nashville, the home of VU's campus.

He also said that the Commodores will have 'the most money in NIL' in the future. The key is to get the ball rolling this upcoming season.

"Everyone wants to come to Tennessee because of Nashville. They want to come to Nashville, so Vanderbilt," Pavia said. "And then when we have the most money in NIL, why not come here? We literally just have to win this year and throughout the rest of the year, it'll take care of itself."

Pavia enters his second season with the program as the starting quarterback. A year ago, he started against Tennessee at home, but had little success.

The Vols won the matchup 36-23 with their defense limiting what Pavia could do. He finished throwing 8-for-17 for 104 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He was sacked three times.

On the ground, Pavia notched 45 yards on 11 carries.

Overall, Tennessee owns the series 81-32-5. Since 1983, the Vols are up 36-6 in the series. This included a 22-game win-streak from 1983-2004.

This upcoming season, for Pavia and company to win, they'll have to win inside Neyland Stadium on the road. The last time Vanderbilt pulled that off was 2017 in Butch Jones' final season. Jones was already fired by that time with Brady Hoke serving as interim head coach.

Overall, the Vols are 40-11-1 at home in the series.