After spending four years at Tennessee, Jordan Horston has taken the first step of completing her dream to play in the WNBA.

On Monday, she was selected by the Seattle Storm with the ninth pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft.

"Man, surreal. It's a surreal feeling," said Horston on being drafted. "Just thankful to God. I give all glory to Him. I wouldn't be here without Him. All the hard work that I've put in allowed me to be in this position. Like I said, I'm just grateful for this opportunity."

This marks the third consecutive season that a Lady Vol has been chosen within the first round of the event. Horston joins Rennia Davis and Rae Burrell as ninth-overall selections, as well.

Out of the program's alumni, she is also the 45th player picked in the draft, the 51st to play in the WNBA and the 20th first-round pick in history.

Horston earned this honor by leading Tennessee to consecutive Sweet 16s as an outspoken leader.

On the court, Horston's energy resulted in 15.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game during her senior year.

She led the team in every statistical category except for points in which she finished second.

"I'm pretty versatile," said Horston. "Can't really put me in a box. I'm going to do whatever it takes. Whatever the team needs I'm going to do it. I work hard. I'm a big guard so I can guard fours, bigger guards, smaller guards.:

Although her time playing as a Lady Vol is over, Horston remains connected to Knoxville.

In fact, her coach Kellie Harper made the trip to New York to join her at the draft. The pair did a handshake and embraced following her selection.

"Honestly, the whole draft I could see Coach," said Horston. "She was in the corner. I'm over here, hands, palms sweating. Every time I would look at Coach, it calmed me down. I would just look over at Coach, she would be just looking around and I was like, all right, I'm good, I'm good. But that goes to show you she brings me peace. I can be myself with her, and I love her so much. She's done so much for me, and whatever I can do to give back to her, I'm going to jump and do it."

As a part of the Storm, Horston will get a fair chance to make the roster. The team is in a rebuild following Sue Bird's retirement and Breanna Stewart's departure.

There will be competition for playtime at the guard position, but Horston fits a lot of the team's needs.

Although the pair never shared time in Knoxville, Horston will have a fellow Tennessee alumni on the team, as well. Mercedes Russell prepares to begin her sixth season with the team after donning the orange and white from 2013-2018.

"I haven't spoken to (Russell), but I'm going to get on that real soon," said Horston. "I remember coming on a visit, I don't remember how old I was, but she was there and I was looking up to her. So I'm excited to play with her.

Horston will likely begin her WNBA career on May 20 when the Storm host the Las Vegas Aces to open the season.

The Aces are the defending champions and have added Lady Vol legend Candace Parker during the offseason.