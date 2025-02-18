Josh Heupel promotes, hires to fill special teams coaching vacancies

The vacancy at outside linebacker coach and special teams coordinator left by Mike Ekeler's departure for Nebraska have been filled.
After Levorn 'Chop' Harbin was elevated to outside linebackers coach, Josh Heupel has also elevated a member of his staff to special teams coordinator. Evan Crabtree will fill the position.
John Bonamego, who has NFL experience, has also been added to the staff as an assistant special teams coach. VolQuest was first to report.
Crabtree has served as a special teams analyst under Heupel as he helped Ekeler with his duties.
Prior to his time at Tennessee, Crabtree was a long snapper at Miami (Ohio). He played from 2015-2019 with the Redhawks.
He was the team's primary long snapper in all but his true freshman season.
Bonamego comes in with plenty of experience at the NFL level. He has been the special teams coordinator with the Rams, Lions, Jaguars, Dolphins, Saints and Packers.
Most recently, he served as senior special teams assistant with Iowa State from 2022-23. He also has experience at the collegiate level as the head coach of Central Michigan from 2015-18 and as an assistant coach with Maine, Lehigh and Army.
This now rounds out the position and coordinator roles on Heupel's staff. The unit helping Heupel is as follows.
- Offensive coordinator/Quarterbacks coach: Joey Halzle
- Defensive coordinator: Tim Banks
- Running backs coach: De'Rail Sims
- Wide receiver coach: Kelsey Pope
- Offensive line coach: Glen Elarbee
- Tight ends coach: Alec Abeln
- Defensive line coach: Rodney Garner
- Outside linebackers coach: Levorn 'Chop' Harbin
- Linebackers coach: William Inge
- Secondary coach: Willie Martinez
- Special teams coordinator: Evan Crabtree
