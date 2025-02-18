Josh Heupel promotes, hires to fill special teams coaching vacancies

The vacancy at outside linebacker coach and special teams coordinator left by Mike Ekeler's departure for Nebraska have been filled.

After Levorn 'Chop' Harbin was elevated to outside linebackers coach, Josh Heupel has also elevated a member of his staff to special teams coordinator. Evan Crabtree will fill the position.

John Bonamego, who has NFL experience, has also been added to the staff as an assistant special teams coach. VolQuest was first to report.

