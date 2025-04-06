Josh Jospehs still looking to 'prove' himself in senior year with Tennessee

"I still don't think I proved what I needed to prove," Josephs said. "There's a lot more I could've done out there and there's a lot more I should've done out there that I still kind of hold over my head. I'm still trying to move on from it. I still feel I have quote, unquote something to prove."

The Tennessee edge rusher racked up those stats in his junior year with the Vols, but he still feels like he has something to prove as he returns for his final year of eligibility.

This year, Josephs will have a different man at the top of his position group. With Mike Ekeler moving on, Levorn 'Chop' Harbin was promoted to outside linebackers coach.

While Harbin had a heavy hand in coaching him up to this point and his recruitment, he's getting perhaps a closer look this year in the new role.

The standard that he's seen from the senior edge rusher is one of someone who wants to be a high draft pick next year. To do this, Josephs wants to get better at getting to the quarterback.

"The player he wants to be is he wants to be a first round draft pick," Harbin said. "So, with that being said, he wants to do a better job with the pass rush. He grew last year as a run player. He wants to continue on with that path, but get better at the pass rush."

Josephs agrees with the thought he needs to get to the quarterback at a higher rate. He specified that he wants to get off blocks quicker and make tackles when he gets home. When he gets to the backfield, he wants to complete the play.

Off the field, the next step of for Josephs to become a vocal leader.

He has more experience than the majority of defenders on the roster and the most of anyone in the LEO room. Now, they're looking at him to step up as someone everyone can look to.

"I was here when we recruited Josh, so know his family and everybody," Harbin said. "Josh is a great kid, great to work with. He’s becoming more of a vocal leader, trying to get that part out of him. He works hard every day. Just more of a quiet leader, trying to get a little bit more out him from that standpoint. But he loves the game. Just been awesome to work with."

If Josephs can take the next step and play his way into that first round draft pick Harbin sees he can be, it'd be another success story at the position out of Tennessee.

First Byron Young got the ball rolling and is now one of the better outside linebackers in the NFL. Most recently, James Pearce Jr. has played his way into possibly being a first round selection.

Josephs respects the standard that Young and Pearce set, but he knows he's a different player.

"They're their own people," Josephs said. "Byron, amazing story, amazing guy. James, amazing story, amazing guy. At the end of the day, they've got different skillsets than me. I guess like you said, just to keep that high standard. I got to keep that high standard. They kind of laid the path. Starting with Byron they kind of laid."

Jospehs will be joined by a pair of talented edge rushers in the LEO room.

Caleb Herring and Jordan Ross are also set to be rotated in to create a strong line at the position.