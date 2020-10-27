VolQuest - Kevin Thomas readies for junior season debut

When Tennessee kicked off the season, Vols target Kevin Thomas was glued to the screen.

“I watched them play and I think they did pretty well,” Thomas told Volquest of the 31-27 season-opening Volunteer win. “I really liked how they kept the ball in the air and I liked how they utilized Velus Jones Jr.”

That’s been a recruiting pitch for UT when speaking with Thomas, a four-star athlete from Philadelphia, PA.

Tennessee’s Joe Osovet views Thomas as a guy who could be moved around the offense and used in several ways.

“Coach O and I have been talking about that. He believes I could be a good fit in this offense and in that role,” Thomas said.

Tennessee offered the wide receiver back in July and are intrigued with his athleticism. Thomas stars on the track for Neumann-Goretti, winning state in the 60-meter hurdles as a sophomore, while also performing in long and triple jumps, as well as the 200-meter dash.

“I’ve been doing a lot of speed work and lifting more the past few months,” Thomas said. “At the beginning of quarantine, I didn’t have access to do all that. Now, I’ve been at the gym getting stronger and faster.”

The 2022 prospect has been clocked at 4.47 in the 40-yard dash.