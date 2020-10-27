VolQuest - Kevin Thomas readies for junior season debut

Kevin Thomas readies for junior season debut
When Tennessee kicked off the season, Vols target Kevin Thomas was glued to the screen.
“I watched them play and I think they did pretty well,” Thomas told Volquest of the 31-27 season-opening Volunteer win. “I really liked how they kept the ball in the air and I liked how they utilized Velus Jones Jr.”
That’s been a recruiting pitch for UT when speaking with Thomas, a four-star athlete from Philadelphia, PA.
Tennessee’s Joe Osovet views Thomas as a guy who could be moved around the offense and used in several ways.
“Coach O and I have been talking about that. He believes I could be a good fit in this offense and in that role,” Thomas said.
Tennessee offered the wide receiver back in July and are intrigued with his athleticism. Thomas stars on the track for Neumann-Goretti, winning state in the 60-meter hurdles as a sophomore, while also performing in long and triple jumps, as well as the 200-meter dash.
“I’ve been doing a lot of speed work and lifting more the past few months,” Thomas said. “At the beginning of quarantine, I didn’t have access to do all that. Now, I’ve been at the gym getting stronger and faster.”
The 2022 prospect has been clocked at 4.47 in the 40-yard dash.
When Tennessee offered the speedster, it was actually the second offer of three on the day for Thomas. The Vols joined Texas A&M and Arizona State on that July afternoon and are now a part of a group of 17 schools to offer the receiver.
Florida and Temple have since offered Thomas following our last check-in with the recruit.
“I still speak with coach Osovet, coach [Tee] Martin and coach [Jeremy] Pruitt about twice a week,” the target said. “Coach O has been recruiting me hard for a while now, so Tennessee is kind of different. We can talk about everything from football to life. They [Tennessee] even check up on my family.
“We have a strong relationship.”
Along with the Vols, Thomas said he keeps tabs on Florida, Alabama and Texas A&M.
“I try to watch games with teams that are in the mix for me,” Thomas said. “I try and watch those games first.”
It’s been an unusual start to a junior campaign for Thomas and fellow teammates as they’ve yet to play a regular-season game due to ongoing cancellations-turned-to-delays, stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. Neumann-Goretti got their season started earlier this month. With football finally back in action, Thomas hopes to continue his progression at wide receiver and to be utilized all over the field to take advantage of his speed and versatility – something Tennessee admires about he prospect.
“I’ve been talking to my coach and I might make a commitment this spring,” Thomas concluded. “I’d say about 10 of the 17 programs who have offered are in play. Tennessee is in that list of 10, for sure.”