Knoxville soccer club offers '#8' jersey trade-in after Nico Iamaleava saga

In the wake of Tennessee football announcing it is moving on from quarterback Nico Iamaleava following reports of NIL negotiations and a failure to show up at practice, local Knoxville professional soccer team, One Knoxville SC, is taking advantage of the situation.
The sporting club announced on Tuesday morning that it will hold a jersey swap on Friday night.
Fans can trade-in a '#8 jersey' at Knox Brew Hub on April 18 from 5-7 p.m. ET. In return, they'll get a 2025 One Knox soccer jersey.
Not One Knox's first jab at Iamaleava
This comes just days after the soccer club took a jab at Iamaleava on April 11, after initial reports of the ongoing dispute.
One Knox posted on its X/Twitter account 'Knoxville's favorite Nico...Nico Rosamilia #77!' with a picture of Rosamila. In the post, it tagged Iamaleava's account in the photo.
Rosamilia signed with One Knox in February of 2025 after a college career at Rutgers. With the Scarlet Knights, he played in 48 games while starting 15. He totaled six goals and four assists in his career.
What Iamaleava has done at Tennessee
Iamaleava is coming off his second season with Tennessee and first as the starter.
He led the Vols to a College Football Playoff berth before falling on the road to Ohio State in the opening round. It was the second double-digit win season under Josh Heupel.
Iamaleava finished the year with 2,616 passing yards on 64% completion. He threw for 19 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also ran for 364 yards and three touchdowns.
He was the first Tennessee true or redshirt freshman quarterback to lead the Vols to 10 regular season wins. He also notched a Tennessee record by being named SEC Freshman of the Week four times, breaking Tyler Bray’s old record of three
As a true freshman, Iamaleava started in the Citrus Bowl. He led the Vols to a dominant win over Iowa.
On the year, he threw for 314 yards and two touchdowns while scampering for 71 yards and three scores. He did not throw an interception.
What Heupel said about the situation
Vols coach, Heupel, met with the media on Saturday following the team's Orange & White Game.
His press conference was dominated by questions revolving around the situation at quarterback.
"It’s unfortunate, just the situation and where we’re at with Nico," Heupel said in his opening statement. "I want to thank him for everything that he’s done since he’s gotten here. That’s as a recruit, to who he was as a player and how he competed inside of the building. So, a great appreciation for that side of it. Obviously, we’re moving forward as a program without him.
"I said it to the guys today, there’s no one that’s bigger than the Power T and that includes me. And they hear me say that a lot inside of that team room. This program’s been around for a long time with a lot of great coaches, a lot of great players that came before that laid the cornerstone pieces, the legacy, the tradition that is Tennessee football. It’s going to be around a long time after I’m done and after they’re gone. And that’s what’s special about being here is that there is a legacy and a tradition that is so rich and a logo that’s recognized not just across the nation but across the world, too."
Heupel also addressed the need to add another quarterback to the position group. Currently, just redshirt freshman Jake Merklinger and true freshman George MacIntyre are quarterbacks on the roster.
Even if one of those pieces ends up winning the starting job, Heupel acknowledged that they'll attempt to bring in another signal caller in the spring transfer portal window.
"Anytime your roster has the opportunity to change, that’s in December, that’s in the spring, right? As we go through the process, you’re always evaluating what you have on your roster where you’re, I’m gonna say vulnerable, where numbers might not be right, injuries, whatever," Heupel said. "And you’re trying to get your roster where it needs to be to give yourself the best chance when you get to kick off in the fall. And certainly with only two scholarship players at the quarterback position, we’re going to have to find another guy."
