Knoxville soccer club offers '#8' jersey trade-in after Nico Iamaleava saga

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) throws during the second half of the College Football Playoff first round game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Dec. 22, 2024. Ohio State won 42-17. (Photo by Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

In the wake of Tennessee football announcing it is moving on from quarterback Nico Iamaleava following reports of NIL negotiations and a failure to show up at practice, local Knoxville professional soccer team, One Knoxville SC, is taking advantage of the situation. The sporting club announced on Tuesday morning that it will hold a jersey swap on Friday night. Fans can trade-in a '#8 jersey' at Knox Brew Hub on April 18 from 5-7 p.m. ET. In return, they'll get a 2025 One Knox soccer jersey. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Advertisement

Not One Knox's first jab at Iamaleava

This comes just days after the soccer club took a jab at Iamaleava on April 11, after initial reports of the ongoing dispute. One Knox posted on its X/Twitter account 'Knoxville's favorite Nico...Nico Rosamilia #77!' with a picture of Rosamila. In the post, it tagged Iamaleava's account in the photo. Rosamilia signed with One Knox in February of 2025 after a college career at Rutgers. With the Scarlet Knights, he played in 48 games while starting 15. He totaled six goals and four assists in his career.

What Iamaleava has done at Tennessee

Iamaleava is coming off his second season with Tennessee and first as the starter. He led the Vols to a College Football Playoff berth before falling on the road to Ohio State in the opening round. It was the second double-digit win season under Josh Heupel. Iamaleava finished the year with 2,616 passing yards on 64% completion. He threw for 19 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also ran for 364 yards and three touchdowns. He was the first Tennessee true or redshirt freshman quarterback to lead the Vols to 10 regular season wins. He also notched a Tennessee record by being named SEC Freshman of the Week four times, breaking Tyler Bray’s old record of three As a true freshman, Iamaleava started in the Citrus Bowl. He led the Vols to a dominant win over Iowa. On the year, he threw for 314 yards and two touchdowns while scampering for 71 yards and three scores. He did not throw an interception.

What Heupel said about the situation