Lady Vols basketball hold same spot in latest AP Poll

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

This is the third week this season it has held this position and second week in a row.

Tennessee has stayed at No. 15 in the country after a week featuring wins over Auburn and Ole Miss at home.

The Lady Vols remain at their highest mark in the AP Poll since Kim Caldwell took over the program.

Tennessee has been ranked since debuting in this season's polls on Dec. 9, 2024 at No. 19. The Lady Vols haven't dropped any further than that spot since entering.

However, Tennessee was not ranked to begin the season in Caldwell's first year leading the program.

Now, the Lady Vols are the fifth-highest ranked SEC team in the poll behind No. 2 Texas, No. 6 South Carolina, No. 7 LSU and No. 14 Kentucky.

The recent surge came after a pair of impressive wins. On Thursday, Tennessee dismantled Auburn in a 99-61 victory.

The Lady Vols had five players in double figures and were led by Jewel Spear's 17 points. All 10 players to see the floor in the first half also scored in that time.

Tennessee created meaningful separation in the second and fourth quarters. The Lady Vols won the second frame 28-14 and final 28-9.

On Sunday, Tennessee hosted an Ole Miss team that has had a high ceiling but low floor. The Lady Vols fought off the Rebels' efforts in an 80-71 win.

It was once again Spear leading the way with 28 points on 9-for-11 shooting. Three other players also reached double figures with Samara Spencer earning a double-double with 13 points and 10 boards to go with six assists.

This week, Tennessee will begin by hosting No. 18 Alabama on Thursday. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The TV designation has not yet been announced.

Then, the Lady Vols end their three-game home stand by heading to Gainesville to play Florida. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday on SEC Network.