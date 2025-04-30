Lady Vols basketball named winner of transfer portal by ESPN

Tennessee guard Talaysia Cooper (55) and Tennessee Lady Vols assistant coach Gabe Lazo smile after winning a college basketball game against Florida State at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (Photo by Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The Lady Vols are stacking up talent under Kim Caldwell. Tennessee, after signing the No. 2 high school class in the country via ESPN, has now been named the No. 1 winner of the transfer portal via the publication. This comes after the addition of a trio of players, Janiah Barker out of UCLA, Nya Robertson out of SMU and Jersey Wolfenbarger out of LSU. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

What ESPN said

"The Lady Vols added three high-end rotational players to a roster that was already set to have most of its core back," the article by ESPN's Charlie Creme said. "The depth and versatility Kim Caldwell has at her disposal will be even greater in 2026. Barker began her career in the SEC with two years at Texas A&M before moving on to the Bruins this season. She brings an element of power to Tennessee's frontcourt and can be part of Caldwell's 3-point shooting barrage. Robertson is an all-court scorer who should fit right into the Tennessee pressing system, and Wolfenbarger adds more rim protection and rebounding in a 6-foot-5 player who can run the floor."

Who is joining the Lady Vols

To join the returners and attempt to replace the departures, Tennessee has landed three signees out of the portal. Janiah Barker out of UCLA, Nya Robertson out of SMU and Jersey Wolfenbarger out of LSU are set to join the team. Coming in alongside a trio of impressive transfers is the No. 2 freshman class in the country according to ESPNW. Three McDonald's All Americans lead the way via Mia Pauldo, Deniya Prawl and Jaida Civil, who all rank inside the top 20. Lauren Hurst and Mya Pauldo also join the squad as four-star recruits inside the top 60.

Who Tennessee is losing

Tennessee's main reason for departure is due to losing eligibility. Jewel Spear, the team's second leading scorer, finished her second year with the program after transferring in from Wake Forest. Samara Spencer, in her first and final year after coming in from Arkansas, is now done after finishing fifth in scoring and first in assists on the team. Sara Puckett, Tess Darby and Jillian Hollingshead, all players who have been around the program for multiple years, are also out of eligibility. Puckett and Darby both played their entire tenure with the Lady Vols while Hollingshead transferred in early in her career from Georgia. The three departing transfers are Avery Strickland, Favor Ayodele and Destinee Wells. All three played sparing minutes with Strickland occasionally getting meaningful minutes in the case of injury or foul trouble. Walk-on Edie Darby is also medically retiring and stepping away from the sport.

Who is returning to the Lady Vols