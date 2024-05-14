Lady Vols basketball now knows its opponents and locations for their first year under new head coach Kim Caldwell.

Tennessee will take the court in the first SEC season that features Texas and Oklahoma in the conference.

It is led by returners Jewel Spear, Sara Puckett and Jillian Hollingshead while boasting incoming transfers Alyssa Latham, Lazaria Spearman, Samara Spencer and Ruby Whitehorn.

Here is who the Lady Vols will face: