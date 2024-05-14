Lady Vols basketball SEC opponents revealed for 2024-25 season
Lady Vols basketball now knows its opponents and locations for their first year under new head coach Kim Caldwell.
Tennessee will take the court in the first SEC season that features Texas and Oklahoma in the conference.
It is led by returners Jewel Spear, Sara Puckett and Jillian Hollingshead while boasting incoming transfers Alyssa Latham, Lazaria Spearman, Samara Spencer and Ruby Whitehorn.
Here is who the Lady Vols will face:
HOME:
- Auburn
- Alabama
- Georgia
- LSU
- Mississippi State
- South Carolina
- Oklahoma
- Ole Miss
AWAY:
- Arkansas
- Florida
- Kentucky
- LSU
- Missouri
- Vanderbilt
- Texas
- Texas A&M
The dates and times of the games will not be announced until a later date.
Tennessee will face LSU twice during the season. The rest of the SEC will be played one time. The team played twice will be on a rotation every season under this format.
There are 16 total games.
