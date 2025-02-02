Lady Vols basketball snaps skid, win at Missouri behind Talaysia Cooper

As a team, the Lady Vols shot 34.8% from the field and 40% on 3-pointers. Defensively, they held Missouri to only 45.5% shooting but forced 24 turnovers resulting in 20 points.

Also helping push the offense was Zee Spearman . Tennessee's center put up 13 points while going 6-for-6 at the free throw line.

Cooper wasn't just a scorer. She also provided seven rebounds, four assists, six steals and three blocks in the contest. Her day ended with 1:09 on the clock as she picked up her fifth foul.

The key to getting out of the slump was a dominant showing from Talaysia Cooper . The redshirt-sophomore went off for 27 points on five made 3-pointers. This included 14 first quarter points to help the Lady Vols climb out of an early self-inflicted hole.

With the previous losses coming against teams currently ranked in the AP Poll, Tennessee took advantage of being matched up with a poor-performing Missouri squad in a 76-71 road win.

It was an atrocious start to say the least for Tennessee. The Lady Vols fell into a seven-point hole before Tennessee called timeout. Spearman got the Lady Vols on the board at the free throw line but the first field goal wouldn't come until Ruby Whitehorn made a shot over five minutes into the match.

At that point, Missouri had already built a 12-point lead. However, it wouldn't last long. Tennessee stormed back behind Cooper to trail by just two points at the end of the first quarter. Cooper finished the frame with 14 points.

The second quarter was more back and forth. While the Tigers led for the majority of the period, the result was a tie game at the break.

Tennessee was still led by Cooper despite her not scoring in the second period. Jillian Hollingshead also contributed seven.

Things stayed tightly contested for most of the third quarter. This didn't stop the Lady Vols began to create some late separation, though. Tennessee nabbed a seven point lead heading into the fourth after a late 9-0 run.

In the fourth, Missouri used the free throw line to its advantage to get back within three points. In the blink of an eye, the Lady Vols snapped back. They went on a 7-0 run to rebuild their lead.

With just over a minute remaining, Tennessee led by five. However, Cooper picked up her fifth foul to foul out and Spearman was assessed a technical at the same time. Despite multiple shots at the line, the Tigers couldn't connect on any.



To make up for it, Missouri scored on the ensuing possession to cut the lead to three. The Lady Vols called timeout on their possession but turned it over trying to get it into the post.

The Tigers responded with a timeout of their own with the ball down three points and 34 seconds to play. Missouri looked to get into the post but Spearman's defense stood tough to force a stop. Tennessee was awarded a timeout on the loose ball to gain possession with 15.7 seconds to play.

Jewel Spear would go to the line and hit a pair to put the Lady Vols up five. This was her eighth points of the game and quarter.

Missouri fouled on the offensive end but turned it over right after. The Tigers missed a 3-pointer afterward but a rebound for Tennessee handed it a five-point win.