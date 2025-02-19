Lady Vols coach Kim Caldwell named to Naismith Coach Of The Year Watch List

As Kim Caldwell nears the end of her first season with the Lady Vols, she is beginning to get recognition for the job she's done at Tennessee.

Steering the Lady Vols to the No. 15 spot in the AP Poll, a win over rival UConn and a 19-6 overall and 6-6 SEC record, Caldwell was named to the Naismith Coach Of The Year Watch List.

She is one of 15 coaches and six SEC coaches to be named to the list.

