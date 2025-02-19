Lady Vols coach Kim Caldwell named to Naismith Coach Of The Year Watch List

As Kim Caldwell nears the end of her first season with the Lady Vols, she is beginning to get recognition for the job she's done at Tennessee.
Steering the Lady Vols to the No. 15 spot in the AP Poll, a win over rival UConn and a 19-6 overall and 6-6 SEC record, Caldwell was named to the Naismith Coach Of The Year Watch List.
She is one of 15 coaches and six SEC coaches to be named to the list.
Caldwell joins SEC foes Kenny Brooks (Kentucky), Kim Mulkey (LSU), Shea Ralph (Vanderbilt), Vic Schaefer (Texas) and Dawn Staley (South Carolina) on the watch list.
Other coaches across the country include Geno Auriemma (UConn), Mark Campbell (TCU), Cori Close (UCLA), Nell Fortner (Georgia Tech), Lindsay Gottlieb (USC), Niele Ivey (Notre Dame), Kevin McGuff (Ohio State), Jeff Mittie (Kansas State) and Wes Moore (NC State).
In the NCAA's NET rankings, Tennessee is currently No. 11 in the country. This comes after beating ranked opponents Iowa and UConn. The Lady Vols have also been close in multiple other top-ranked matches.
Of Tennessee's six losses this year, it is by a combined 20 points. Five of these losses came to teams ranked inside the top 10.
Currently, the Lady Vols are projected to be a 4-seed and host in the NCAA Tournament by multiple outlets. This included being handed the No. 16 overall seed by the selection committee in its reveal of the top-16 spots on Sunday morning.
Next, Tennessee will host Alabama in another opportunity to grab a ranked win. The No. 18 Tide head to Knoxville on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET.
