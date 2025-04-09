Lady Vols forward Favor Ayodele to enter transfer portal

Ayodele is looking to play a sixth season of college basketball after spending the previous pair at the Division I level. It is believed she is taking advantage of the Juco ruling that is granting 2025-26 athletes an additional year of eligibility who previously 'competed at a non-NCAA school for one or more years' and would be out of eligibility following this season.

After Avery Strickland announced her decision, Favor Ayodele joined her as Tennessee departures, according to a report by Talia Goodman.

The Lady Vols are reportedly set to have a second player depart for the transfer portal this cycle.

This past year, Ayodele spent her first and only season with the Lady Vols. She saw action in 15 games for 5.7 minutes per outing.

Ayodele produced one point and 1.7 rebounds per game with Tennessee. She scored a season-high five points and added three boards vs. Western Carolina. On the year, she shot 60% from the field.

After the season, Ayodele took part in Senior Day ceremonies. She was pursuing a master's in agricultural leadership, education and communication.

Prior to her time in Knoxville, Ayodele got her first taste of Division I basketball with Pitt. As a Panther, she played in 32 games while starting in 15. She produced 4.7 points per game on 46.4% shooting from the field. She also grabbed 6.2 rebounds per contest.

Before playing at Pitt, Ayodele played at three separate junior colleges.

As a junior, she played at Indian River State College. There, she started in 27 games and played in 30. She earned Second-Team NJCAA All-America honors while averaging a double-double with 14.1 points and 14.1 rebounds per game. She also led the team with 53 steals and 23 blocks.

As a sophomore, Ayodele spent her season with Eastern Florida State College. There, she played in 32 games and started 31. She was the first player in program history to be named first-team NJCAA All-America for her season. She averaged a double-double with 13.6 points and 13.2 rebounds while shooting 54.5% from the field.

Her freshman season saw her at Independence Community College. She started in 26 games while averaging 10.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per outing.

Ayodele is from Madrid, Spain. Prior to college, she played for CB Pozuelo, a club in Spain’s fourth tier 'Liga EBA' in 2019-20. In 17 games, she averaged 6.1 points and 5.1 rebounds for the team.