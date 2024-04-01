Athletic Director Danny White is making a change at the top of the Lady Vols' basketball program.

Tennessee coach Kellie Harper has been fired after spending five years as the Lady Vols' head coach.

A 'nationwide' search will begin for the next coach immediately.

“After a thorough review of our women’s basketball program, I have informed Kellie we are making a change in leadership,” said White. “Decisions like these are never easy to make, especially with someone who has done so much for the Lady Vols as a three-time national champion student-athlete. Her love and passion for Tennessee and the Lady Vols is second to none. She has invested so much heart and soul into our program and truly has given her all for Tennessee. I thank Kellie for her stewardship of our women’s basketball program and wish her and Jon well in the next chapter of their lives.”

Harper went 108-52 as a coach while reaching the SEC Tournament finals once and a pair of Sweet 16s. Most recently, she finished in a tie for fourth in the conference regular season before being bounced in the SEC semifinals and Round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament.

As a player, Harper won three National Championships as the Lady Vols' point guard from 1995-1999.

“It has been an honor to serve at my alma mater and to coach a Lady Vol program I love so dearly,” Harper said. “I am grateful for the opportunity my staff and I have had to lead an amazing group of young women and to mentor them on the court as well as provide them with life skills that will benefit them far beyond the game of basketball.”

The coaching search begins now for Tennessee as it quickly becomes one of the top openings in the country.

“After seeking input from our student-athletes, I will begin an aggressive search process to find the next leader for our iconic women’s basketball program,” said White. “To protect the integrity of this process, you will not hear from me until we are ready to announce our new head coach.”

The next coach will be the third since Pat Summitt.