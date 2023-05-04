Wake Forest guard Jewel Spear announced her intention to join the Lady Vols' program on Twitter Thursday night.

Following Tennessee's spring practice period, Kellie Harper has added another transfer to her team.

In three years at Wake Forest, Spear earned All-ACC First Team honors while leading the conference in scoring during the 2021-22 season.

In 2022-23, she averaged 16.5 points per game on 37.7% shooting from the field and 35.4% shooting from beyond the arch. She also added 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Spear's ability to connect on 3-pointers is what makes her a special player. She previously set the Demon Deacon record for long balls in a game when connecting on 10 against ETSU.

She has also tied the ACC Tournament record with seven 3-point makes in a single contest.

Spear now joins Tennessee with the hope of playing in the WNBA. With three consecutive years of producing a first-round selection, Harper is steadily producing pro talent.

Next season, she will join Destinee Wells and Avery Strickland as transfers committing to the Lady Vols.

Spear will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.