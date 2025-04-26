NFL Draft: Tennessee RB Dylan Sampson picked in fourth round by Browns

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

He is the fourth Vol selected to this point.

Dylan Sampson , coming off a record 22 scores on the ground, has been selected by the Browns in the fourth round with the 126th pick of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Sampson played three seasons at Tennessee before entering his name into the draft.

Most recently, he saw himself used as the feature back in the Vols' offense during a breakout year. He produced 1,491 yards to go with his record 22 rushing scores. He also contributed 143 receiving yards.

This campaign earned him 2024 SEC Offensive Player of the Year by coaches and AP. He was the USA TODAY SEC Player of the Year.

Sampson also earned multiple All-American Second Team honors.

As a sophomore, Sampson was vital part of a three-headed-monster of a running back room featuring draft pick Jaylen Wright and Jabari Small. Sampson posted 604 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. He also put up 175 receiving yards and a touchdown.

As a freshman, Sampson earned 397 rushing yards and six touchdowns. His career-long rush came that season in the form of an 80-yard touchdown.

In Sampson's three seasons, he never lost at home to Tennessee rivals Alabama or Florida. He was also a part of bowl game wins over Clemson in the Orange Bowl and Iowa in the Citrus Bowl.

He was limited due to injury but played in the school's first-ever College Football Playoff game against Ohio State.