Lady Vols pass first test under Kim Caldwell, down Florida State at home

After an undefeated start through five games, Kim Caldwell and the Lady Vols faced their first test of the season against a Power Four opponent.

Tennessee passed in the form of an 79-77 win over Florida State in the SEC/ACC Challenge at home.

The Lady Vols (6-0) led by as much as 20 in the game but a third-quarter run by the Seminoles (8-2) left things tied heading into the fourth. In the first competitive game down the stretch of the year, Tennessee managed to hold on.

A key cog of the win was the play of Talaysia Cooper. The Lady Vols' guard went for 22 points including 12 in the fourth quarter alone. She also contributed seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals.

Also helping the push for Tennessee was Zee Spearman who reached 13 points. On her birthday, Samara Spencer contributed 11.

On the other end, it was a one-man show for Florida State. Ta'Niya Latson went for 38 points. She was one of four players to score for the Seminoles all night.