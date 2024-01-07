Behind a pair of come-from-behind efforts, Tennessee is 2-0 in SEC play.

On Sunday, the Lady Vols (9-5, 2-0 SEC) downed Kentucky (8-8, 1-1) 87-69 despite trailing by as much as 17.

This effort came largely behind the play of Rickea Jackson. The senior forward produced 27 points with seven rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Behind her, Jewel Spear also had a productive night. She finished with a season-high 21 points to go along with six rebounds, two assists and two steals.

On defense, Tamari Key continued to reintegrate herself into the lineup while being the anchor in the paint. She finished with six blocks in 25 minutes of play.

As a team, Tennessee shot 53.3% from the field. On defense, it held Kentucky to 38.7% including a poor 24.2% mark in the second half alone.