2026 4-star OL Brandon Anderson decommits from Tennessee football

Tennessee is down a player in its 2026 recruiting class.
Brandon Anderson, a four-star interior offensive lineman that committed to the in October, has de-committed from the program.
On3 was the first to report Monday.
The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Anderson is rated as the 44th overall player in Georgia where he is heading into his senior season at North Cobb High School in Kennesaw. He is the No. 33 rated offensive tackle in the class.
Anderson holds 26 offers, including from Georgia, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Florida and Florida State.
With Anderson backing off of his pledge, Tennessee has seven commitments in its 2026 class, which is headlined by five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon. Four-star Gabriel Osenda is currently the only offensive line commit in the class.
The Vols' class ranks fifth nationally in the Rivals' 2026 team rankings and second in the SEC behind No. 2 Texas A&M.
