Where Tennessee basketball stands in latest AP Top 25

Another week brought mixed results for Tennessee.

The Vols bounced back from a road loss at Vanderbilt with a convincing double-digit win over Mississippi State, but followed it up with one-possession loss at top-ranked Auburn last Saturday.

After two-straight weeks holding steady in the Associated Press Top 25, Tennessee dropped in the latest rankings Monday, falling two spots to No. 8 as it continues its most daunting stretch.

The Vols (17-3, 4-3 SEC), who are coming off of back-to-back games against ranked teams, will play three-straight games vs. teams ranked in the AP poll, beginning with No. 12 Kentucky (14-5, 3-3) on Tuesday at Food City Center (7 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Tennessee will host No. 5 Florida for the second meeting between the two teams in less than a month on Saturday and then cap a three-game homestand against No. 20 Missouri next week.

The SEC had 10 teams featured in the rankings. Auburn maintain its No. 1 billing, while Alabama stayed put at No. 4. Texas A&M and Mississippi State were just outside of the top 10 at No. 13 and No. 14, respectively.

Ole Miss tumbled seven spots to No. 23 and Vanderbilt entered the rankings for the first time after beating Tennessee and Kentucky at No. 24.

Including Kentucky, Florida and Missouri, the Vols still have to play all of those teams at least once with three of those game on the road.

Tennessee and Kentucky are even 5-5 in their last 10 match ups. The Vols beat the Wildcats in Lexington and Kentucky won the second game in Knoxville to end the regular season last March.