While some high school careers will begin the process of winding down this fall, others are just heating up. The latter represents Memphis, Tennessee athlete Dallan Hayden. The son of former Vol Aaron Hayden will be a freshman at Christian Brothers next month and he's spent the spring and summer preparing for the high school grind.

"Just go in and compete and do my best no matter what," Hayden said of his mindset. "I've been getting a feel for what I need to work on and it's preparing me for high school. Just learning to be more physical because in high school the game is going to be more physical."

His older brother Chase is a sophomore at Arkansas. He got to see him go through the process and it has given him a sounding board for what to expect.

"He just told me to go out and compete and that' I'm just coming out 8th grade," Hayden said. "That the guys I'm going against are going to be older, but that doesn't mean they are better. Just do what I know how to do and continue to put in the work."

And the combination of older brother and dad give the latest Hayden a running start on the process. Dallan will play for state championship winning head coach Tommy McDaniel and share the field with Georgia commitment Bill Norton. All of those things give him a leg up.

"I feel like I'm more prepared and he's more prepared and he's excited about it," Aaron Hayden said. "He's seen the attention and process with Chase to where nobody was paying attention to him to now when he goes to Arkansas or he plays in the future stars game, people know who he is. I can see his maturity because he’s doing things on his own and not just the stuff I do with him."

Hayden was in Knoxville in June to camp with Tennessee. It was his first time camping at Tennessee, but he had a familiar face putting him through the drills.

"It was was amazing," Hayden said. "It was my first college camp and I think I did pretty well. Coach Fair said that he would be watching me closely. He told me that I looked good and to keep working. I only worked at cornerback for this camp. I wanted to try out corner since I know coach Fair and that's what I'm playing the most this year at Christian Brothers."

Hayden ran a 4.6 and measured in at 5-foot-10 and a half and weighed 165 pounds for the camp. He ran the shuttle in 4.46 and 4.38. He's always loved Tennessee, but the fact that Chase is at Arkansas has opened him up to other schools.

"I still love Tennessee and bleed orange and white," Hayden said. "But I also love my brother and want to see Chase and Arkansas do well."

Ask the middle Hayden son what he does well and he mainly wants to talk about his work ethic. Something that he got from not just his dad, but his mom as well.

"I feel like I'm always at full speed," Hayden said. "I always give my best effort. I'm always working period. I'm working on running routes better. I'm working on running back drills and my cuts. Working on my back pedal at defensive back."

And for pops, Dallan is like looking in the mirror and seeing a young kid from Detroit City some 28 years ago.

"Dallan is more like I was," Hayden said. "He's more physical. He has physical gifts like his natural strength and he's more of a power guy. Chase is more explosive and athletic. I'd say it would be the difference between Charlie Garner and me. They don't have much in common as running backs."