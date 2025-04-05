WATCH: Tony Vitello, Dalton Bargo recaps series loss to Texas A&M

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
Former Tennessee baseball starting pitcher Chase Dollander won his start in his MLB debut with Rockies.
Where the Lady Vols are ranked inside ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top 25 for the 2025-26 season.
Josh Josephs is holding himself to a high standard as he enters his senior year with Tennessee football.
Tennessee softball took a top-15 series against Mississippi State this weekend.
Tennessee lost its first SEC series in more than a year this past weekend. Here's how the Vols hope to respond.
