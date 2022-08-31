I first knew that I wanted to be a sports writer at age 15. There was just something about the job that really intrigued me – probably the part where you’re paid to write about sports, but that wasn’t all that caught my attention. It was the work that went into the job. It was the way that you covered a team. It was the passion that comes with it.

Over seven years later, I’m very fortunate to be doing what I love – and on a full-time basis. From starting a basic blog in 2015 that focused on Western Kentucky sports to being one of the beat’s primary reporters from 2018-2021, I can say that this career path has been a blessing. I’ve covered many exciting games, traveled to awesome places and chronicled some big moments with this career. I don’t take that for granted – not one bit.

Now, it's time for a new challenge. One that I've been working towards my entire life.

With that said, I’m extremely excited to now be stepping into the role of publisher for VolReport.com – the new, rebranded Tennessee Volunteers site right here on the Rivals network. It’s always been my goal to cover a Power Five team on a full-time basis, and I can happily say that the time has come.

I can’t even describe how fired up I am to work in this role. VolReport is going to provide Tennessee fans with top-tier, extensive coverage of the Volunteers with a genuine passion that matches theirs. We will be working harder than ever to give you the best content possible – each and every day.

I know words don't mean much in today's world, but I can ensure you that my team and I are going to do all we can to make this place your premier home for Tennessee sports and recruiting coverage. We want this to be a tight-knit community for all Vols fans, no matter where you're located. That's our No. 1 goal.

In addition to my daily job demands as the site's publisher, I'll be providing both team and recruiting content for VolReport. In terms of my staff, I'm currently assembling a talented roster of writers that share the same vision and passion for this place as I do.

While I'm planning for the full VolReport staff to be filled out this month, I'm happy to share that my first hire is someone that's been connected to Tennessee throughout his entire life and has a genuine passion for covering the Volunteers. You've probably heard his name before, but Jake Nichols has joined our team as a recruiting analyst. A Tennessee graduate, Jake will be covering all angles of recruiting – in addition to assisting in team coverage from time-to-time.

If you’re looking for consistent and engaging recruiting content that tracks Tennessee’s commitments and targets, VolReport will have it. As the program recruits at a national level, Jake and our other recruiting writers will be spending plenty of time on the road bringing you five-star coverage.

When it comes to the day-to-day news on Tennessee football, men’s basketball, baseball and other sports, we’ll be on top of it all. If you’re looking for the very latest, including in-depth game previews and recaps, analysis stories and thought-provoking columns, and engaging podcasts and shows, you’ll be able to get it all from VolReport.

I hope you’ll join us for this fun ride.