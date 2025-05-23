Tennessee softball off to rocky start against Nebraska in super regional

Tennessee softball has its back against the wall in the 2025 super regionals with Nebraska.

The 7-seed Lady Vols dropped game one of the best-of-three series 5-2 on Friday evening.

This forces Tennessee to win consecutive games on Saturday and Sunday to advance to the Women's College World Series. One more loss eliminates the Lady Vols in the super regional stage at home in consecutive seasons.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Karlyn Pickens got the ball to start the game for the Lady Vols. She went 3.2 innings, but was touched up. She allowed five runs (just three earned) on four hits, two walks and seven strikeouts.

Behind her, Sage Mardjetko went the rest of the way to allow Pickens to rest up for the remainder of the weekend. She threw 3.1 frames of hitless softball while issuing two walks and striking out one.

For Nebraska, Jordy Bahl got the ball. The two-way star dominated, throwing the entire game and only allowing two runs on seven hits.

At the plate, Bahl went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored.

Tennessee took Bahl yard once in the game. Sophia Nugent drilled a home run in the second inning to tie the game up at the time. The other run came on a wild pitch.