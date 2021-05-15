Max Ferguson walk-off homer lifts Vols past top-ranked Hogs to even series

When Arkansas gathered around for a mound visit with runners on first and second, and no outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, Tony Vitello immediately called Max Ferguson over for a meeting that included hitting coach Josh Elander.

The conversation centered around whether or not to have Ferguson bunt or swing away.

After a bloop single from Connor Pavolony and a walk to Liam Spence, Ferguson represented the winning run with the No. 4 Vols trailing the Razorbacks 7-5. A bunt would advance the runners into scoring position, including Spence who represented the tying-run. Letting Ferguson swing away, however, could result in a drastic change in momentum.

Either option was a strong one. Ferguson had already proved he could do either, having bunted for a hit in the first inning and hitting a solo home run over the scoreboard in the seventh inning.

Tennessee (39-12, 18-8 SEC) elected to allow Ferguson to swing away. On the first pitch he saw from Razorback freshman Jaxon Wiggins, Ferguson launched his second home run of the game, a three-run walk-off homer to lift the Vols past No. 1 Arkansas 8-7.

What led to the Vols electing to swing away? It wasn’t Vitello, Ferguson or Elander. It was pitching coach Frank Anderson.

“The conversation that was had was do what you think you need to do,” Vitello said after the game. “The guy is a winner. It was really about him doing whatever he thought he needed to do to help us win the game. Frank, as he does so bluntly, spoke forward and I think he used some curse words and said you might as well hit it over the bleeping fence.”

“(Anderson) asked me what we were going to do,” Ferguson added. “I said ‘he left it up to me. What do you want?’ He was like, ‘I want a three-run jack here.’ It was pretty cool to see Coach (Anderson) have that belief in me there and the rest of the coaching staff let me do what I wanted to do there.”