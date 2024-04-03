The crown jewel of Tennessee football's 2024 recruiting class is already turning heads.

Five-star wide receiver Mike Matthews was the top-rated player in the Vols' recent recruiting class and the No. 30 overall player in the country. As an early enrollee, he's taking part in spring practices and his teammates are taking note.

Eight practices into his Tennessee career, fellow wide receiver Dont'e Thornton had high praise for the freshman's future.

"He's a guy that can play outside or in the slot," said Thornton. "He's very explosive so once he gets the speed of the game and then of course learns the playbook, he's going to be unstoppable."

Thornton noted Matthews recruitment when talking about the freshman. With immense hype surrounding the beginning of Matthews' college career, Thornton can already see why he was highly sought after.

The first thing he said about his freshman teammate is that he feels like he's 'very special.'

The abilities of Matthews has jumped out to the coaches, as well. Recently, Matthews made an impressive catch in a scrimmage which caught the eye of head coach Josh Heupel.

On a throw by backup quarterback Gaston Moore, Matthews beat projected starting defensive back Jordan Matthews for a touchdown. This provoked Heupel to bring up what he called a 'big play' in his post scrimmage press conference.

