There are few teams that can match Tennessee’s physicality, but according to assistant coach Gregg Polinsky, Mississippi State is one of them.

Coming off of a performance against in which their physicality was on full display in a 90-64 win over Ole Miss, the No. 5 Vols (11-3) go on the road for the first time in SEC play on Wednesday night against a Bulldogs team that prides itself on out-toughing opponents.

"I think we are going to be in for our most physical battle of the year and I’m not sure it’s going to be close, like in terms of what we’ve seen so far," Polinsky said. "Tarleton State was actually very physical. The SEC, Ole Miss gave us some of that, but I think in terms of position by position, Mississippi State will be the biggest challenge of the year.”

Mississippi State (11-3) is averaging 39.4 rebounds per game, just one spot behind Tennessee among league teams.

The Bulldogs boast plenty of size in 6-foot-10 forward Jimmy Bell Jr., who averages a team-high 8.6 rebounds and the lineup was recently bolstered by 6-11 forward Tolu Smith.

Smith missed the first 12 games with an injury but has played in the last two games, including a 13-point outing in Mississippi State's conference opener vs. South Carolina last Saturday.

The Bulldogs uncharacteristicly struggled on the glass, losing 35-26 on the boards in a 68-62 loss to the Gamecocks, but Polinsky knows that is more of an exception and Tennessee's using its own size inside in Tobe Awaka and Jonas Aidoo will be key.

"We’re getting ready to play the transfer they have in Jimmy Bell who is 280 (pounds), Tolu Smith welcome back, right? So he’s back, this will be his third game," Polinsky said. "They’re a big, strong, physical group. Cam Matthews is an elite athlete, incredible body type. Same with DJ Jeffries. He’s big. So having like Tobe in this game makes you feel a little better, but I think it’s not just going to be Tobe.

"It is going to be a gang rebounding type of effort. And if we don’t do that with a lot of degree of physicality, we’re going to have a hard time.”

Tennessee dominated the boards in its last outing, edging out Ole Miss by a significant margin in rebounding, 47-24.

Aidoo grabbed 10 rebounds to go along with a game-high 24 points for a double-double. After struggling at the end of the Vols' non-conference slate following a strong start to the season, Aidoo's resurgence came at the right time.

“I just think it’s, with young guys, it’s generally not just going out to practice and playing to play. Having a sense of purpose to what you’re trying to do each and every day," Polinksy said. "Execute that, get better and not just go out there. Lace them up and play it. When you have a sense of purpose, you go out there and you’re committed to what you want to get done on a particular day, that’s a sign of maturity and what I saw with the guys at the highest level.”

Though Tennessee had all of the defensive hallmarks of a Rick Barnes' coached team against Ole Miss, the Vols aren't where they were at this point a year ago in terms of physicality and defense.

Last Saturday was a step forward, but Mississippi State will force Tennessee to match it step for step physically and the added challenge of doing it on the road inside Humphrey Coliseum will only magnify it.

The Vols at least have the mental makeup.

“I don’t think we are as physical as we were last year. I know we have this reputation for being this monstrous, physical basketball team on the defensive end," Polinksy said. "And I think we are physical. I don’t think, though, that’s anything (compared to last season). I think we’re getting ready to go play a team that is probably more physical defensively, with what they do and positionally.

"So I don’t think we’re quite as physical or quite as big as last year’s team, but I think this team has the same tenacity and want-to commitment as last year’s team.”