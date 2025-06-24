Neyland Stadium snubbed again in College Football video game rankings

Fans during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (Photo by Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Is there a tougher place in the country to play than Neyland Stadium as an away team? Are there three tougher places to play than at Tennessee football? Five? 10? EA Sports apparently thinks so. The College Football 26 video game rankings for 'toughest places to play' have been revealed and Neyland Stadium head-scratchingly comes in at No. 12 on the list. This is a year after the Vols' home-field advantage was ranked No. 13. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Ahead of Tennessee are some top home fields, but it feels hard to believe that Neyland, the reported home of the loudest decibel level recorded in college football, isn't at least in the top 10. Coming in at the top of the list is LSU's Tiger Stadium. Rounding out the rest of the top five are heavy hitters Penn State's Beaver Stadium, Ohio State's Ohio Stadium, Georgia's Sanford Stadium and Alabama's Bryant-Denny Stadium. After that to round out the rest of the top 10 are Clemson's Memorial Stadium, Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Oklahoma's Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Oregon's Autzen Stadium and Michigan's Michigan Stadium. The only other stadium ahead of UT at No. 11 is Texas A&M's Kyle Field. As a response to the snub, Tennessee football's Twitter/X account fired back with a video highlighting Neyland Stadium including quotes from players and announcers about the atmosphere in Knoxville.