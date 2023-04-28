Cedric Tillman was selected as the 73rd pick in the third round to the Cleveland Browns in the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday. He joins Jalin Hyatt as the second Tennessee wide receiver drafted. It is the first draft since 2013 that the Vols have had two receivers taken in the same draft. Though Tillman's contributions were limited last season following an ankle injury in just the second game, Tillman provided plenty of tape for scouts to like as a junior in 2021.

By the numbers

Tillman was a late addition to Tennessee's 2018 signing class and it took some times for him to become a key contributor in the offense. It wasn't until the arrival of head coach Josh Heupel in 2021 that the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Tillman got the chance to display his abilities, pacing Tennessee in receiving with 64 catches for 1,081 yards–the school's first 1,000 yard receiver since Justin Hunter in 2012. Following that season, Tillman was tied for eighth in single-season receptions in program history and second in total touchdowns with 12. After earning All-SEC First Team honors, Tillman returned for a fifth season and was expected to have an even bigger year but following his ankle injury against Akron and subsequent surgery and recovery, he struggled to see the field again. Tillman missed four games before returning against Kentucky but his playing time going forward was limited. Tillman was invited to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis in March where he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.54 seconds and the 10-yard split in 1.53 seconds. In the vertical and broad jumps, he recorded 37 inches and 10 feet, 8 inches, respectively.

