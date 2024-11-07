Advertisement
in other news
WATCH: Kim Caldwell, Lady Vols players react to season opening win
Video of Kim Caldwell, Jewel Spear, Zee Spearman and Samara Spencer meeting with the media.
• Ryan Sylvia
Lady Vols open Kim Caldwell era with dominant win over Samford
The Lady Vols romped Samford to get the Kim Caldwell era started.
• Ryan Sylvia
Where Tennessee debuted in initial College Football Playoff rankings
The College Football Playoff rankings are out. Here’s where Tennessee stands.
• Noah Taylor
Live updates, discussion: Lady Vols basketball vs. Samford
The Kim Caldwell era is officially underway as the Lady Vols host Samford.
• Ryan Sylvia
Why Tennessee coaches ‘lost our damn minds’ after Miles Kitselman touchdown
The Tennessee tight end improvised and made one of the biggest plays of the Vols' win over Kentucky last Saturday.
• Noah Taylor
in other news
WATCH: Kim Caldwell, Lady Vols players react to season opening win
Video of Kim Caldwell, Jewel Spear, Zee Spearman and Samara Spencer meeting with the media.
• Ryan Sylvia
Lady Vols open Kim Caldwell era with dominant win over Samford
The Lady Vols romped Samford to get the Kim Caldwell era started.
• Ryan Sylvia
Where Tennessee debuted in initial College Football Playoff rankings
The College Football Playoff rankings are out. Here’s where Tennessee stands.
• Noah Taylor
Numbers to know as Tennessee football hosts Mississippi State
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Tennessee
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- OT
- TE
- SDE
- CB
- PRO
- OLB
- S
- WR
- SDE
- WDE
Advertisement
Advertisement