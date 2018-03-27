During Sean Brown’s first visit to Tennessee last month, the 3-star tight end from Cossa High (Ga.) said he “fell in the love with the Vols.”

After getting a second and closer look at Tennessee on Monday, Brown feels even stronger about the Orange & White.

“It’s the exact same thing, maybe even better though,” he said.

During the start of his spring break, Brown visited both Auburn and Tennessee in the last few days, as the two schools remain at the forefront of his recruitment. The 6-foot-6, 240-pound tight end got to watch a spring practice with the Tigers and spent Monday with the Vols observing a workout and film study.

“I really wanted to see how the team worked out, interacted together and I wanted to watch the way they do film. I wanted to get a feel for how they do everything,” he said. “They just go after it and get everything done. They’re really serious about everything.”

Brown said the “business” approach definitely appeals to his style of play, and for the second time in a month, he had the opportunity to sit down with tight ends coach Brian Niedermeyer and head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

In their transition to a more physical, pro-style system, the Vols are looking for big, athletic tight ends capable of putting their hand in the dirt and making an impact in the passing game. Brown, along with another tight end target like Jackson Lowe, fit that mold perfectly.

“They want two-dimensional tight ends,” Brown said.

“(Pruitt) told me that he needs some real tight ends in their offense. Right now, they don’t have any good size tight ends right now.”

During his first visit to Rocky Top in early March, Brown toured the campus and saw all the school’s bells and whistles. Monday was all about ‘ball, though, as Brown had an in-depth film study with Niedermeyer and enjoyed watching the team workout.

“I love the way that they play. They get after it, and I think I could really fit in,” he said. “They were showing me how they ran their offense. It was more in-depth.”

Brown holds more than a dozen offers, but Auburn and Tennessee continue to stand out amongst the pack. He’s closing in on a decision, but appreciates that UT’s new staff isn’t trying to hurry him into making his college choice.

Whenever the time is right, he'll decide.

“The support that they give me means (a lot). They’re not trying to rush anything. They want me to make my own decision and I really appreciate and respect that from them," Brown said.

“Honestly, I want to do something pretty soon. And I got to go with my gut feeling on it.”

