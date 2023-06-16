Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough was indicted on an aggravated assault charge by a grand jury on Friday according to a report from the Knoxville News-Sentinel.

McCollough, who was arrested in October 2022 after allegedly punching a drunken man who trespassed into his Knoxville apartment, will be arranged on July 23 in Knox County Criminal Court, per the report.

At a preliminary hearing in November, the man who admitted to police that he was drunk, claimed that he entered McCollough's apartment by mistake, opening an unlocked door after knocking and walking into the apartment before being confronted by McCollough.



The man then claimed that McCollough followed him outside and punched him. When police arrived on the scene, the man had a bloody, swollen mouth and was missing multiple teeth, according to the report.

Tennessee defensive back and McCollough's roomate Warren Burrell as well as McCollough testified that McCollough escorted the man out of the apartment and shut the door. The man then allegedly became aggressive and threatened to re-enter the apartment, leading to McCollough punching him.

McCollough faces a three to 15-year sentence if convicted, according to the report.

McCollough sat out two games following his arrest last season before being cleared to play by the university and athletic department ahead of Tennessee's game against Kentucky on Oct. 29.