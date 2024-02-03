Since Rick Barnes took over Tennessee's men's basketball program at a turbulent time in the program's history, he has seen his fair share of success against the Vols' biggest rival. So far, he has met Kentucky 19 times while posting a 10-9 overall record. He is 5-3 at home, 3-5 on the road and 2-1 in neutral site SEC Tournament matches. Ahead of the 20th meeting between a Barnes-led Tennessee team and the Wildcats, I take a look back at some of the biggest moments in the series' recent history. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

3/12/2022 - Vols down Cats on way to SEC title

Advertisement

Tennessee's most recent win over Kentucky came in the 2022 SEC Tournament semifinals. This was a critical step in reaching the championship game that the Vols ultimately won over Texas A&M. A great defensive effort and a fast start were critical in the win. Big shots down the stretch helped lead to the 69-62 victory. Freshman Kennedy Chandler led the way in scoring with 19 points which helped him claim SEC Tournament MVP following the championship. Zakai Zeigler also produced 11 points off the bench.



2/15/2022 - Tennessee handles business at home

In the regular season ahead of the SEC Tournament rubber match, Tennessee didn't have any issue in Knoxville. The Vols avenged a blowout loss the month prior by taking down the Wildcats 76-63. In front of a sold-out crowd, Tennessee earned its fifth win under Barnes against a top-5 opponent. This was largely due to four players reaching double-digit scoring. Leading the way was Santiago Vescovi with 18 points. His backcourt partner, Chandler, was right behind him with 17. Zeigler and John Fulkerson also contributed 14.

2/6/2021 - Five-star freshmen leave Kentucky in the dust on the road

Tennessee's most recent win in Rupp Arena came due to a great effort from a pair of highly-touted freshmen. Both Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer exploded on the offensive end and combined for 50 points in the 82-71 victory. This also marked consecutive wins on the road in the series for the Vols. Barnes became the only active head coach at the time of the win to own three road wins against Kentucky, as well. Johnson put up 27 points in the game while Springer produced 23. Josiah-Jordan James also reached 10 points.

3/3/2020 - The legend of John Fulkerson is born

One of the more surprising wins in the series came in a road clash between an unranked Vols squad and No. 6 Wildcats team. The rankings didn't account for Fulkerson having the best game of his career, though. The forward produced 27 points in the breakout game while leading Tennessee to a 29-9 second-half run to help claim the 81-73 victory. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Tennessee vs. Kentucky: Game information, lineups, notes Fulkerson also got help from James who notched 16 points, Yves Pons who reached 15 and Jordan Bowden who finished with 11.

3/16/2019 - Lamonte 'The Cat Killer' Turner strikes again in SEC Tournament

One of the biggest shots in Tennessee basketball history came from Lamonte Turner in the final moments of the SEC Tournament win in 2019. Despite trailing by eight points with three minutes remaining, the Vols powered back in the semifinals behind Turner's big shot. With 30 seconds remaining, Tennessee was behind a single point. Admiral Schofield drove forcing Tyler Herro to fall off of Turner who drilled the 3-pointer and gave the Vols the lead it would never surrender. The Vols ultimately held on to win the game 82-78. Schofield led the way in scoring with 21 points but Grant Williams produced 20 of his own and Jordan Bone chipped in 18.

3/2/2019 - Jordan Bone, Grant Williams torch Kentucky's defense

In the regular season ahead of the SEC Tournament win, Tennessee looked unstoppable at home. The Vols won 71-52 in the top-seven matchup. Once again backed by a sold-out home crowd, Tennessee's defense clamped down and the offense surged in a nearly 20-point win. Bone led the charge this time with 27 points. Williams was right behind him as he finished with 24. It was this duo that got the job done with no other player reaching double-digit scoring. Who can forget Schofield's slam just after the buzzer rang to send Kentucky home, too.

2/6/2018 - Lamonte Turner nails a big one in Rupp Arena

Before Turner hit the big shot in the SEC Tournament, he made his presence felt in the rivalry on the road. The win also marked a season sweep of the Wildcats. In the 61-59 win, Tennessee trailed with 26 seconds to go. This quickly changed when Turner hit another massive 3-pointer to push the Vols into the lead. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Jahmai Mashack: challenge of facing Kentucky offense 'definitely exciting' Turner would finish as the game's leading scorer with 16 points. Bowden, Schofield and Williams all also finished in double-digit scoring.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvRkJG P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jRkJGPC9hPiB0 byAyLzYvMTggd2hlbiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvVGVubmVzc2VlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jVGVubmVzc2VlPC9hPiBHIExhbW9udGUgVHVybmVyIG5haWxlZCBh IDMgd2l0aCB1bmRlciAzMCBzZWMgaW4gdGhlIGdhbWUgdG8gZ28gdXAgNTkt NTgsIGZvbGxvd2VkIGJ5IGEgZ2FtZS1zZWFsaW5nIGphbSBieSBBZG1pcmFs IFNjaG9maWVsZCB0byBsaWZ0IHRoZSBWb2xzIG92ZXIgS2VudHVja3kgaW4g UnVwcCBBcmVuYSwgNjEtNTkuPGJyPjxicj5UaGlzIHdhcyB0aGUgVm9sc+KA mSBmaXJzdCB3aW4gYXQgUnVwcCBzaW5jZSAyMDA2LiDwn42K8J+PgDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9CZWF0S2VudHVja3k/ c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNCZWF0S2VudHVj a3k8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9XV1JuTEFFVGpmIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vV1dSbkxBRVRqZjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKb3JkYW4g QnVybnMg8J+FtCAoQEJpZ0pvcmRhbkJ1cm5zKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JpZ0pvcmRhbkJ1cm5zL3N0YXR1cy8xMDk2NTMyMjQ2 NTI4NTEyMDAxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDE1LCAy MDE5PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

1/6/2018 - Admiral Schofield seals the deal with a slam

Schofield had his fair share of massive dunks while at Tennessee but he always seemed to have a special one for Kentucky. This time, it was the exclamation point on the Vols' 76-65 win at home. After Fulkerson blocked a shot on the defensive end, Schofield had a free look at the basket. He took advantage of this with the jam despite the shot clock being turned off. Schofield led the team in scoring for the game with 20. Williams helped with 18 and Turner produced 11.

1/24/2017 - Robert Hubbs III narrowly leads Vols past Cats

With fourth-ranked Kentucky in town, Robert Hubbs III went ballistic in a close win. He scored 25 points in the 82-80 victory. This would work as the Vols' first win over an AP top-five team since 2010. Tennessee had also lost five straight games to ranked opponents that season before the contest. Helping Hubbs were Schofield, Williams and Turner who all scored 10+ points.

2/2/2016 - Kevin Punter Jr. leads Vols back from down 21

Barnes wasted no time in the rivalry once arriving to Knoxville. In his first season, he downed Kentucky through a remarkable come-from-behind effort. Tennessee trailed by as much as 21 points in the match. Behind Kevin Punter Jr., the Vols stormed all the way back to an 84-77 win. Punter finished the night with 27 points. Armani Moore helped out with 18 of his own along with 11 from Schofield.