Tennessee vs. Kentucky: Game information, lineups, notes
Tennessee and Kentucky enter Saturday's clash in Lexington in similar positions.
The Vols and Wildcats--both ranked in the top 10 of the major polls--are coming off of surprising losses to unranked teams last week, leaving them with very little room for error in the SEC title race as the last full month of the regular season begins.
The outcome at Rupp Arena late Saturday night could go a long way in the final league standings.
Despite another high-scoring night from Dalton Knecht, who posted 30-plus points for the fourth time in the last six games, Tennessee missed 10 shots at the rim and struggled at the free throw line in a rare 63-59 home loss to South Carolina.
Kentucky on the other hand didn't have a problem scoring against Florida, but its defense couldn't stop the Gators on the other end as it let a late lead slip away in regulation before losing 94-91 in overtime.
Tennessee and Kentucky feature two of the top offenses in college basketball as well as two of its most productive players.
For the Vols, it's Knecht, who averages 20.1 points on the season and an even more impressive 28.4 points in conference play while forward Jonas Aidoo has been largely efficient in the paint.
Antonio Reeves paces the Wildcats with 19.5 points per game and headlines a lineup with three starters that average double scoring figures, including Reed Sheppard, who averages 12.0 points.
Though Vanderbilt and South Carolina found success in slowing down Tennessee in stretches, that likely won't be the case vs. Kentucky. The stage is set for a fast-paced, up-tempo game that could challenge the Vols' defense.
Here is a closer look at the match up.
Game Information
Who: No. 5 Tennessee (15-5, 5-2 SEC) at No. 10 Kentucky (15-5, 5-3)
When: Saturday, Feb. 3 | 8:30 p.m. ET
Where: Rupp Arena | Lexington, Ky.
TV: ESPN (Tom Hart, play-by-play; Jimmy Dykes, analyst)
KenPom Projection: Tennessee 80, Kentucky 78
Series: Kentucky leads, 160-77
Projected Lineups
|Player
|Position
|Points Per Game
|
Zakai Zeigler
|
Guard
|
9.8
|
Santiago Vescovi
|
Guard
|
7.9
|
Dalton Knecht
|
Guard
|
20.1
|
Josiah-Jordan James
|
Guard
|
8.4
|
Jonas Aidoo
|
Forward
|
11.6
|Player
|Position
|Points Per Game
|
Reed Sheppard
|
Guard
|
12.1
|
Antonio Reeves
|
Guard
|
19.5
|
Adou Thiero
|
Guard
|
7.0
|
Tre Mitchell
|
Forward
|
13.0
|
Ugonna Onyenso
|
Forward
|
4.2
Numbers Edge
POINTS PER GAME:
Kentucky 88.7, Tennessee 78.5
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE:
Kentucky 48.9%, Tennessee 44.6%
THREE-POINT PERCENTAGE:
Kentucky 40.1%, Tennessee 33.7%
ASSISTS:
Kentucky 18.0, Tennessee 16.8
REBOUNDS:
Tennessee 39.5, Kentucky 38.6
BLOCKS:
Kentucky 6.1, Tennessee 4.8
STEALS:
Tennessee 8.0, Kentucky 8.0
Pregame Notes
-- Tennessee and Kentucky will battle for positioning in the SEC standings. With a 5-2 league record, the Vols currently stand alone in third place while the 5-3 Wildcats are in a three-way tie for fourth place with Ole Miss and Florida. Alabama holds the first spot at 7-1 while South Carolina and Auburn are tied for second at 6-2 each.
-- Tennessee has performed well against top 10 teams. The Vols have won seven of their last 10 games vs. teams ranked in the top 10 with Zakai Zeigler playing especially well in those match ups, averaging 13.1 points per game in seven wins and 8.7 points in three losses. Zeigler was held well under his season average with 2 points vs. South Carolina but was averaging 14.3 points in the previous six games.
-- Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht continues to carry the load offensively. After scoring 31 points in his last outing, Knecht has totaled 191 points over his last six games and his 20.1 scoring averages leads the SEC. He is just one of three Power Six players in the last decade to score 190-plus points in a six-game span.
-- Tennessee is second in adjusted defensive efficiency, allowing just 102.1 points per its opponents 100 possessions according to KenPom. By the same metric, the Vols are 13th in adjusted offensive efficiency, scoring 119.1 points per 100 offensive possessions.
-- Kentucky beat Tennessee in two regular season meetings a year ago. The Wildcats won the last meeting at Rupp Arena, 66-54 on Feb. 18, 2023. Prior to those losses, Rick Barnes was 10-7 vs. the Wildcats and had won at least one game per season in the previous six years while winning twice in 2017-18 and 2021-22.
-- Tennessee has been successful against ranked Kentucky teams under Barnes. The Vols are 6-1 vs. Wildcats teams ranked in the top 10 over the last seven years and are 6-2 when both teams are ranked AP Top 25. Tennessee holds a 3-1 edge over Kentucky in games where both teams are ranked inside the AP Top 10 under Barnes.
-- Kentucky is ranked 10th in adjusted offensive efficiency per KenPom, averaging 119.9 points per its 100 offensive possessions but the Wildcats have struggled defensively. In adjusted defensive efficiency, they are giving up 101.1 points per their opponents 100 possessions, which ranks 75th nationally.
-- Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves has been its offensive headliner. Joining Knecht as one of three SEC players on the Wooden Award Midseason Top 20 Watch List, Reeves averages 19.5 points per game and has scored 20-plus points in 10 games. He finished with 19 points vs. Florida.
