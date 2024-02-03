Tennessee and Kentucky enter Saturday's clash in Lexington in similar positions.

The Vols and Wildcats--both ranked in the top 10 of the major polls--are coming off of surprising losses to unranked teams last week, leaving them with very little room for error in the SEC title race as the last full month of the regular season begins.

The outcome at Rupp Arena late Saturday night could go a long way in the final league standings.

Despite another high-scoring night from Dalton Knecht, who posted 30-plus points for the fourth time in the last six games, Tennessee missed 10 shots at the rim and struggled at the free throw line in a rare 63-59 home loss to South Carolina.

Kentucky on the other hand didn't have a problem scoring against Florida, but its defense couldn't stop the Gators on the other end as it let a late lead slip away in regulation before losing 94-91 in overtime.



Tennessee and Kentucky feature two of the top offenses in college basketball as well as two of its most productive players.

For the Vols, it's Knecht, who averages 20.1 points on the season and an even more impressive 28.4 points in conference play while forward Jonas Aidoo has been largely efficient in the paint.

Antonio Reeves paces the Wildcats with 19.5 points per game and headlines a lineup with three starters that average double scoring figures, including Reed Sheppard, who averages 12.0 points.



Though Vanderbilt and South Carolina found success in slowing down Tennessee in stretches, that likely won't be the case vs. Kentucky. The stage is set for a fast-paced, up-tempo game that could challenge the Vols' defense.

Here is a closer look at the match up.