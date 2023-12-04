Rick Barnes provides updates on Knecht, Awaka and Dilione's injuries
In Tennessee's road loss to UNC on Wednesday, the Vols' top scorer went down with a late injury.
Guard Dalton Knecht rolled his ankle on the foot of a defender and went down in what seemed to be a lot of pain. He exited the game and would not return.
Before this point, Knecht had scored a sensational 37 points while grabbing six rebounds and passing for three assists. This total moved his average to 20.3 points per game on the season.
However, Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes gave a positive update on the health of Knecht during a Monday press conference.
Next, No. 17 Tennessee will host George Mason on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET airing on SECN+.
Then, the Vols will move on to another ranked test with No. 20 Illinois at home on Saturday.
Barnes didn't rule out a possible return for Knecht against George Mason, though.
"It depends on him," said Barnes. "We'll hold him out if we don't think he's ready. Players like that, they want to play. We'll leave it up to Chad (Newman) and what he thinks. We'll know more after practice today."
While Knecht was injured during the course of the game, two players weren't able to go at all.
One was reserve forward Tobe Awaka.
The other was guard Freddie Dilione V. He has been inactive for the previous four matches after suffering a lower-body injury against Wofford.
