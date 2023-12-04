Advertisement
Rick Barnes provides updates on Knecht, Awaka and Dilione's injuries

Nov 29, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Dalton Knecht (3) is injured in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center.
Nov 29, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Dalton Knecht (3) is injured in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. (Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennesee, Knoxville. Covering football, basketball, baseball and recruiting for VolReport.

In Tennessee's road loss to UNC on Wednesday, the Vols' top scorer went down with a late injury.

Guard Dalton Knecht rolled his ankle on the foot of a defender and went down in what seemed to be a lot of pain. He exited the game and would not return.

Before this point, Knecht had scored a sensational 37 points while grabbing six rebounds and passing for three assists. This total moved his average to 20.3 points per game on the season.

However, Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes gave a positive update on the health of Knecht during a Monday press conference.

He's progressing. I think we'll know more tomorrow. He's moving around, doing what we're asking him to do. He tells me that he feels okay. We'll see. I just think it's a day-by-day right now.
— Rick Barnes on Dalton Knecht
Next, No. 17 Tennessee will host George Mason on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET airing on SECN+.

Then, the Vols will move on to another ranked test with No. 20 Illinois at home on Saturday.

Barnes didn't rule out a possible return for Knecht against George Mason, though.

"It depends on him," said Barnes. "We'll hold him out if we don't think he's ready. Players like that, they want to play. We'll leave it up to Chad (Newman) and what he thinks. We'll know more after practice today."

While Knecht was injured during the course of the game, two players weren't able to go at all.

One was reserve forward Tobe Awaka.

He hurt is ankle... In Hawaii. He's been out since then. He was full go yesterday. If things stay like it is, he's cleared. He had a good day yesterday and we expect him to do it today.
— Rick Barnes on Tobe Awaka

The other was guard Freddie Dilione V. He has been inactive for the previous four matches after suffering a lower-body injury against Wofford.

He's starting to work his way back in. He hasn't been full go in practice yet. I think we'll be able to use him some tomorrow if it goes well today in practice.
— Rick Barnes on Freddie Dilione V

