In Tennessee's road loss to UNC on Wednesday, the Vols' top scorer went down with a late injury.

Guard Dalton Knecht rolled his ankle on the foot of a defender and went down in what seemed to be a lot of pain. He exited the game and would not return.

Before this point, Knecht had scored a sensational 37 points while grabbing six rebounds and passing for three assists. This total moved his average to 20.3 points per game on the season.

However, Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes gave a positive update on the health of Knecht during a Monday press conference.