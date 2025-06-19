WATCH: Tennessee football 5-star QB commit Faizon Brandon at Elite11

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Here are some highlights of the No. 2 overall player and top quarterback in the 2026 class.

The five-star Tennessee football quarterback commit made an appearance at Elite 11 and looked the part. This garnered praise from multiple attendees and even former UT quarterback Jarrett Guarantano .

Faizon Brandon is already turning heads and his senior year of high school football hasn't even started.

Brandon has garnered plenty of attention throughout his recruitment as one of the top players on the board at any position.

Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman pegged him as the recruit he'd want to build his team around in the 2026 cycle.

"If we were building a class around one 2026 prospect, Brandon would be the choice," Spiegelman wrote. "The No. 1 quarterback in the Rivals250 is squarely in the conversation for No. 1 player overall in this 2026 class at the most important position. Brandon was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in North Carolina after leading Grimsley to a state title last season and has continued to make necessary steps in his development as a passer."

Tennessee currently holds nine commitments in the 2026 class. This is good for the No. 31 group in the country to this point.

The group is headlined by Brandon as the lone five-star at the moment. Tyreek King is knocking on the door of five-star status, but currently sits as a highly-ranked four-star.

Other four-stars committed to this point are tight end Carson Sneed, offensive lineman Gabriel Osenda and edge rusher Zach Groves.

Three-stars in the boat are edge rusher CJ Edwards, linebacker Braylon Outlaw and safety KJ McClain. On Saturday morning, unranked athlete Luke Thompson joined, as well.

In 2027, Tennessee just landed the commitment of three-star local linebacker JP Peace.