Shooting guard that recently visited Tennessee basketball commits to USC

Cornish had a waiver approved by the NCAA to grant him this season of eligibility.

While the Vols got their pitch in, Cornish picked USC out of the transfer portal. The shooting guard will team up with another shooting guard who picked the Trojans over Tennessee this cycle, Rodney Rice .

After visiting Tennessee basketball just days ago, Dartmouth transfer Ryan Cornish has announced his decision.

Cornish played four seasons at Dartmouth as a key piece of the program. This past year as a senior, he played in 27 games while starting in 23. In 25 of these games, he reached double-digit scoring.

On the season, he averaged 17.1 points per game on 41.3% shooting from the field and 37.2% on 3-pointers. He also produced 4.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest.

This year put Cornish on the All-Ivy First-Team and NABC All-District Second-Team. He was the 32nd player in Big Green history to score, 1,000 points — ending with 1,014.

As a junior, Cornish played in 14 games while starting in 10. He averaged 6.9 points per game to go with 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per match.

His sophomore campaign saw him break out as one of Dartmouth's best players. He produced 12.5 points per game on 40.7% shooting from the field and 32.2% on 3-pointers in 26 games and 24 starts.

He also managed 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game that year.

As a true freshman, Cornish played in 18 games and started just one. He averaged 7.3 points on 38.6% shooting from the field and 31.1% on 3-pointers while posting 1.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists a night.