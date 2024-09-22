Snap counts, game grades from Tennessee football's road win over Oklahoma

Advertisement

in other news

Tennessee football spoils Oklahoma SEC opener

Tennessee football spoils Oklahoma SEC opener

Tennessee and Oklahoma clashed in a primetime bout on Saturday night. Here's what happened.

 • Noah Taylor
Injury report: Tennessee provides final update ahead of Oklahoma clash

Injury report: Tennessee provides final update ahead of Oklahoma clash

The final injury report just ahead of kickoff between Tennessee and Oklahoma in Norman.

 • Ryan Sylvia
Live updates, discussion: No. 6 Tennessee football at No. 15 Oklahoma

Live updates, discussion: No. 6 Tennessee football at No. 15 Oklahoma

Josh Heupel is making his highly-anticipated return to Norman as the Vols take on Oklahoma.

Premium contentForums content
 • Ryan Sylvia
The Gameday Newsstand: Tennessee vs. Oklahoma

The Gameday Newsstand: Tennessee vs. Oklahoma

Every story leading up to Tennessee's SEC opener at Oklahoma on Saturday night.

 • Noah Taylor
Tennessee OL Lance Heard ruled out in top 15 road bout at Oklahoma

Tennessee OL Lance Heard ruled out in top 15 road bout at Oklahoma

Tennessee will be down a starting offensive lineman for the second-straight week. 

 • Noah Taylor

in other news

Tennessee football spoils Oklahoma SEC opener

Tennessee football spoils Oklahoma SEC opener

Tennessee and Oklahoma clashed in a primetime bout on Saturday night. Here's what happened.

 • Noah Taylor
Injury report: Tennessee provides final update ahead of Oklahoma clash

Injury report: Tennessee provides final update ahead of Oklahoma clash

The final injury report just ahead of kickoff between Tennessee and Oklahoma in Norman.

 • Ryan Sylvia
Live updates, discussion: No. 6 Tennessee football at No. 15 Oklahoma

Live updates, discussion: No. 6 Tennessee football at No. 15 Oklahoma

Josh Heupel is making his highly-anticipated return to Norman as the Vols take on Oklahoma.

Premium contentForums content
 • Ryan Sylvia
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 22, 2024
Snap counts, game grades from Tennessee football's road win over Oklahoma
circle avatar
Ryan Sylvia  •  VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
Twitter
@RyanTSylvia
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Tennessee
2025Commitment List
Updated:
recruiting
2025Team Rankings
recruiting Team Rankings
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tennessee
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
4 - 0
Overall Record
1 - 0
Conference Record
Upcoming
Arkansas
3 - 1
Arkansas
Tennessee
4 - 0
Tennessee
Tennessee
4 - 0
Tennessee
Florida
2 - 2
Florida
-10
Finished
Oklahoma
15
Oklahoma
Tennessee
25
Arrow
Tennessee