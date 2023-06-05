With a win over Charlotte on Sunday, Tennessee punched its ticket to its third-straight Super Regional.

Although the Vols confirmed their spot as one of the final 16 teams remaining, it was unclear who would be matched up with Tennessee.

However, due to Southern Miss' win over Penn on Monday, the Vols' opponent is set.

The Golden Eagles will face off with Tennessee after claiming the Auburn Regional. They fell in their opening match of the NCAA Tournament to Samford in 10 innings but responded with four consecutive wins over Auburn, Samford and Penn to advance.

This included a narrow victory in the winner-take-all game seven.

Southern Miss topped the Quakers 11-7 to keep its season alive in the match. The hero in the final game was Dustin Dickerson.

The shortstop hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning to give the Golden Eagles the lead that they never surrendered. He finished with four RBI on two hits in the contest.

Now, the question is, where will Tennessee play its Super Regional?

With neither the Vols or Golden Eagles possessing a national seed, the NCAA committee decides which school will host the event.

In the mind of Tennessee coach Tony Vitello, the Vols have done enough to deserve the honor.

“I think the case is the way the city has handled (hosting) in the past," said Vitello. "Obviously, it has good size and has handled many events. Heck, the events you get to go to in that arena itself. But then also what these guys have done on the field, competing in our league. I don’t know what you all were saying because I don’t read too much of it going into that game at Hoover, but I like to think if we won that game, we’re in the conversation for hosting one of these deals ourselves. It’s one of those things that is out of our control.

"I think we’ve grown as a program learning different things. Control what you can, and don’t worry about what you can’t. I don’t know where they’ll send us, if we’re playing on our field, which I do think we’re deserving of, but I do know our fans will follow. (Clemson) coach (Eric) Bakich made a great comment about the game last night about how our fans travel. Cautious to not take that for granted because it has kind of become the norm, even in your average game or a fall game even. It helps these guys and it makes it more fun regardless of how the outcome turns out.”

The location and dates of the Super Regional will be released at 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday.