Lady Vols survives ugly start, down Florida on the road with strong third

Back on the road after a home stand, the Lady Vols looked out of sorts in the first half of their trip to Florida.

That was nullified by a dominant third quarter that pushed Tennessee to a 86-78 win over the Gators on the road.

In the first half, the Lady Vols (21-6, 8-6 SEC) struggled to get shots to fall on offense and couldn't find a consistent defense. The result was a 37-28 deficit heading to the locker room.

Florida (14-14, 5-9) was dismantled when it returned to the court, though. Tennessee outscored the Gators 37-20 in the third quarter to retake the lead. Leading the push was Jewel Spear with 10 points and Talaysia Cooper with eight.

This was just the second time this season the Lady Vols have gone on to win after trailing at halftime.

For Cooper, this third quarter surge came after spending the majority of the first half on the bench. She picked up her second foul with 5:36 to play in the first quarter. Cooper did not return to the game until after halftime.

The duo of Spear and Cooper combined for 28 points with Cooper's 18 leading the team. Just behind Cooper, Zee Spearman also made a big impact. She finished with 16 points.

Also in double figures were Samara Spencer with 11 points and Ruby Whitehorn with 10. Spencer added 11 rebounds to her line to earn another double-double.

As a team, Tennessee shot 40.7% from the field and 34.5% on 3-pointers. It only turned the ball over 13 times.

On defense, the Lady Vols let Florida shoot 46.9% from the field. The difference was just 11.8% shooting from range and 21 turnovers for the Gators.