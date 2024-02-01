ATHENS, Ga. — Following a loss to Ole Miss on the road, Tennessee was forced to pack its bags for another trip away from Knoxville.

This time, the Lady Vols were greeted by Georgia — the program at the bottom of the SEC standings.

Tennessee didn't have much trouble getting back in the win column and handing the Bulldogs their seventh-straight loss while going home with a 95-73 win.

Leading the offensive charge were the duo of Jewel Spear and Rickea Jackson. Coming off a 30-point night against the Rebels, Spear dropped 25 points on 57.1% shooting. Jackson followed her up with 21 on 47.1%.

Tamari Key also earned her first start and took advantage of the situation. She produced 10 points, eight rebounds and a block.

As a team, Tennessee (13-7, 6-2 SEC) shot 50% from the field and 41.4% on 3-pointers. The 12 made long balls were the most the team has made in SEC play at this point.

For Georgia (10-11, 1-7), it had its best offensive game of the conference slate. The Bulldogs shot 46% from the field and 33.3% on 3-pointers.