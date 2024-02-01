Tennessee will be without one of its bigs against Georgia on Thursday.

Lady Vols junior forward Jillian Hollingshead was not with the team during warmups and she will miss today's game against the Bulldogs due to illness.

Hollingshead is averaging 4.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists on the season. She produced 6.2 points per contest last year, as well.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

This would have been a return to face her former school for Hollingshead as she played her freshman season with Georgia before transferring to Tennessee. She appeared in 20 games that year with an average of 5.1 points per night.

Hollingshead previously missed one match this season. She was inactive in the team's loss to MTSU earlier in the year due to concussion protocol. She did not make the trip to the neutral site loss.

The Lady Vols have used Karoline Striplin as a starter in recent contests with Tamari Key as the first option off the bench. Hollingshead is averaging 19.7 minutes per game with eight starts but is averaging just 7.3 minutes per game in the previous three contests. She has produced two points over the course of these contest.

Tennessee's matchup with Georgia will begin at 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network.