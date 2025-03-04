Talaysia Cooper questionable for Lady Vols' opening SEC Tournament game

After suffering an injury in the first half of the Lady Vols' loss to Georgia, Tennessee guard Talaysia Cooper is listed as questionable on the injury report ahead of its game against Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament.

Cooper suffered a lower-body injury and did not return to the sideline after being helped off the court. Head coach Kim Caldwell did not have an update to provide following the game.

Tip-off for the matchup between the 9-seed Lady Vols and 16-seed Aggies is set for Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET on SEC Network. The winner plays the following day at 11 a.m. against 8-seed Vanderbilt.

The winner of that matchup meets 1-seed South Carolina on Friday for a spot in the semifinals.

