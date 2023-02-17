Just hours before Tennessee is set to open its season against Arizona in the MLB Desert Invitational, the program announced that one of its top transfer additions will be inactive. The news was first reported by Mike Wilson of the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Junior infielder Maui Ahuna, who transferred to Tennessee from Kansas last June, has been ruled ineligible while awaiting clearance from the NCAA.

